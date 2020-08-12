× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1944—2020

William “Bill” Cinquini passed away at his home in Napa on August 5, 2020, at age 75, after courageously facing pancreatic cancer, and living his best life in spite of it.

Bill was born on October 13 1944 in San Francisco to Bill and Helen Cinquini. Growing up in East Palo Alto as part of a boisterous Italian family, he enjoyed a childhood of cioppino feeds, a supportive church community, boy scouting and camping trips.

In 1973 he married his “best wife” Laura. They raised their daughter Ruth in Fremont before retiring to Napa in 2006.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in Design and Industry from San Francisco State University, Bill became a project manager for the civil engineering firm BKF (Redwood City), a position he held for 32 years. He planned and managed commercial, residential and public works projects, such as improving the Oyster Point business park, relocating SF State’s Art & Industry Building, and site designing the Ohlone College Performing Arts Center.