William "Bill" F. Simms

NAPA - On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Bill Simms, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83. Bill was born on April 29, 1939, in Gastonia, NC to John and Grace Simms. He moved to Napa at the age of 5 and built a lifetime career at Calnap Tannery.

On July 11, 1992, he married Christine Lee; they were together for 40 years. Their blended families included two daughters, Tina Simms and Barbara Lee, and two sons, Billy Simms, Jr. and Thomas McDermott, Jr. Bill was loved by all who met him and had a kind and compassionate spirit.

He was an avid bowler, loved classic cars, and enjoyed 1950's rock-n-roll music.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Grace, his two sisters, Dee and Rose, and his son, Billy, Jr.

He is survived by his wife Chris, his children, Tina, Barbara, and Tom, several grandchildren, his sister, Johnnie, and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on November 12, 2022, from 2 pm to 4 pm at Napa Bowl.