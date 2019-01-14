1932—2019
William (Bill) Landt Born in Luana Iowa on October 3, 1932,
Bill grew up on the family farm and went on to earn his BS in Physics from Wartburg College and his MS in Mathematics from the University of Iowa. He taught high school for three years in Clarksville, IA then worked as a statistical analyst for Sandia National Laboratories. Later, he and his wife owned a business in the Bay Area until they retired in Napa. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia; their daughter Kirsten and son in-law Langley, their son Eric and daughter in-law Bettina; their 4 grandchildren Mikala, Connor, Luca and Chiara; and his brother LaVerne.
People who knew Bill will fondly remember his devotion to family, appreciation of art and literature, fondness for travel and fine cuisine, quick wit, quiet tenacity, creativity, hospitality, patience, and compassion. As someone who enjoyed enlightening others with scientific explanations, he would remind us that energy cannot be destroyed; it can only be transformed. Therefore, the positive energy that he brought into our lives will stay with us always.