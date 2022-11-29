William "Bill" Lipschultz

Bill Lipschultz, aged 89, left on his last great skallywag on November 23, 2022, traveling as usual without tickets, itinerary, money or reservations. Don't expect him to arrive at his destination soon, as there will be many friends he'll need to catch up with along the way.

Bill was born September 9, 1933, in San Francisco to Tessie and Morris Lipschultz. He attended Mission High School in San Francisco, earned a BA in Business at San Francisco State College, and a Master of Counseling and Guidance at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

Bill was justly proud of his military career. He enlisted after high school, served three years in the Army at Fort Lewis in Washington state and later served 30 years in the Army Reserve, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. While stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington, he met the woman who was destined to become his "war bride," Sue Davis with whom he made a beautiful life. Bill was a lifelong and beloved educator who taught Business at Napa at Ridgeview Jr. High, Napa and Vintage High Schools and at Napa Community College. He loved his teacher friends and colleagues and enjoyed seeing students succeed.

Bill had an unquenchable zest for life. He loved camping, driving, fishing, talking, Fantasy Football, traveling the world via USAF space-available flights, talking, racquetball, any excuse for a scallywag, his family, friends and talking. Did we mention he liked to talk? Chances are if you spent long enough with him, he would help you discover that you knew each other. Bill was an involved community member who deeply loved dedicating his time and talents to others.

Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sue (Jane) Davis Lipschultz; his daughters: Lorri Rieve (Andrew), Theresa Valls (John) and Rebecca Mieliwocki (Duane); along with granddaughter, Caitlyn Yarbrough (Cameron); and grandsons: Will Rieve (Morgan) and Davis Mieliwocki. He is survived by sister, Helen Scullen; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Lip will be reunited in the great beyond with sister, Bernice Page; and brothers: Kenneth Lipschultz and Stanley Scullen.

At his request no funeral will take place and instead a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Molly's Angels in Napa.