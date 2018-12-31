1936—2018
Bill passed away on Dec.24, 2018 at the age of 82. Born and raised in Napa.
He is survived by his wife Shirley. His children Mark Zeller (Cindy), DeeAnne Merletti (Rich) and Renay Fortenberry(Dave). Two step children Glenn Edwards and Sandra Gonzales. 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren.
Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting and his great passion was working with wood, making beautiful cabinets and remodeling. He graduated from Napa High and served in the army.
Celebration of Life will be held at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa on Jan 26, 2018, Noon to 3PM.