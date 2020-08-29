× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1934—2020

William C Wells passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born in 1934 in Porterville, CA, the oldest of two children, to Frances and Francis Wells. William graduated from Porterville High school in Porterville, CA in 1952.

After high school, William enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1955. He enrolled in Marin Community College and obtained his AA degree in 1957. He later enrolled in the University of CA, Berkeley and graduated with his BA in History in 1959. Bill earned his Master of Science for Teachers in Economics from the University of Missouri in 1973. He received a certificate of participation from the Center for Research and Development in Law Related Education from Wake Forest University.

In 1959, William (Bill) met Patricia L. McCrohan and later married her in 1960. Pat and Bill moved to Napa Valley, CA where he began his career as a History teacher at Ridgeview Junior High School. In 1965 they welcomed their daughter, Melissa and in 1967 their son, James.

While at Ridgeview, Bill coached many seasons of soccer and led the teams to numerous championships. Bill also was the coordinator of Model United Nations (MUN), helping students to understand international diplomacy and relations as well as how the UN functioned.