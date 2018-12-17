1944—2018
William E. “Skip” Lucas was born on November 29, 1944, in Chico, CA, the first of two sons of Jack and Doris Lucas. He grew up in Durham, and graduated from Durham High in 1963. He joined the United States Army in 1970, serving part of his time as a helicopter gunner and crew chief during the Vietnam War. He contracted Parkinson’s as a result of his service in Vietnam.
After leaving the Army, Skip made his home in Napa, working for the U.S. government as a marine machinist at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo. He had advanced to shop planner at Mare Island by the time he retired around 1995.
In 1973 Skip married Esther Briggs, and the couple had two children: Loretta and Larry. At home he owned a bit of acreage, and continued to enjoy farming and the use of tractors and farm machinery, just as he had growing up on his parents’ almond ranch. Skip and Esther divorced in 1995.
When Mare Island was officially closed down, Skip volunteered there as key docent over the old officers’ quarters and the oldest Naval chapel in the United States. He gave tours and kept the various buildings maintained.
After his father’s death, Skip moved in with his mother in Durham. By this time his Parkinson’s was fairly advanced, but he did whatever he could to help with the ranch. When her failing health required that she go into a care facility, Skip moved his residence to Panama House in Chico, where he lived for the past seven years.
On November 15 of this year, Skip was moved into a care facility in Payson, Utah to be near his brother Ray and sister-in-law Sue. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of December 12, 2018.
Skip is survived by his daughter Loretta L. Miller of Sacramento, and her children Dustin and Marissa; by his son Larry L. Lucas and wife Jennifer of Merced, by Larry’s daughter Caitlin and step-son Jason; and by his brother Ray Lucas and sister-in-law Sue.
Skip was a devoted father and grandfather, a loyal friend, and a man of great faith who lived by example his Christian beliefs. He will be deeply missed.
A graveside service in his honor will be held at Glen Oaks Cemetery, Chico, at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 21st. Viewing will be that same day from 11 am to 1 PM at Brusie Funeral Home.