1934—2019
William Edward (Jud) Prather passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. Jud was born in Los Angeles on November 28, 1934 and raised in San Marino. He received his degree in accounting from University of Colorado, Boulder. While there he was a member of ROTC and Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Upon graduation he worked for Arthur Anderson Accounting in New York City while awaiting acceptance into Flight Training for The United States Air Force.
During his flight training he was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona where he met the love of his life Brenda, his wife of 59 years. During his Air Force career he was stationed at Bitburg AFB in Bitburg, Germany where his daughter Paige was born and Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, Nevada where his daughter Victoria (Viki) was born. After serving his country, including flying F-105’s in Vietnam, Jud got his dream job at American Airlines. He retired in 1994 as International 767 Captain. He was proud to say, “I flew for American for 37 years and never scratched an airplane”.
Over the years he enjoyed fly fishing, playing golf, traveling the world with his wife and taking special trips with “all three of his girls”.
He is survived by his wife Brenda, daughters Paige Fuller (Russ) and Viki Wangeman, grandsons Scott Wangeman, Mark Wangeman (fiancé Graycen Loveless), granddaughter Kylie Dreyer and sister Pam King (John).
Internment will be private. Following Jud’s wishes there will be no service.