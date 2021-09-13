William Frank Rossi

Bill relished his role as Nonno to his three grandchildren, Eaven, Luca and Giuliana. Bill and Julie babysat on a weekly basis and often times Bill was on duty for pick-ups and drop-offs. We think he left the harder stuff to Julie, as on more than one occasion Julie has been seen in the driveway of their home in Yountville chasing after a grandchild in a battery-powered kids' mobile, firmly voicing (one might call it “yelling”) her desire for them to stop, while Bill stood in the shade watching (and maybe laughing, too).

Despite our endless list of kind and endearing sentiments about Bill, it is important this be on record: we cannot vouch for his days as an adolescent and the behavior he may have displayed back then (he earned the nickname “Wild Bill” for a reason!); but what we are certain of today, is: Bill was, and is, loved beyond measure. The loss of his life is tremendous, but to feel such a painful loss is only because we were fortunate enough to love someone so much. Knowing and loving Bill was, and is, an honor.

As family and friends have gathered the days after Bill's passing, a reoccurring question has been asked, one that seemingly resonates with most people who knew Bill: “What would Bill do?” An homage to the legend he is, one that will continue to be honored and carried forward forevermore. He may no longer walk this earth with us, but he surely soars beside us.