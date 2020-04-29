William Frederick Gall passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at the age of 89 in Yountville, California. A resident of the Veteran’s Home since 1999, Bill (affectionately known as Wild Bill) was a fixture in town who patronized the finest establishments and easily made friends with his gift of gab. Bill will be remembered not only for his vast joke collection, but for his pockets full of pens and tricks, his collection of hats, great style and warm heart. Bill was a friend to locals and visitors alike who would often recognize him on return trips to Yountville and listen in as he shared a joke at the bars of his favorite spots including REDD and ReddWood, Bottega, Bouchon, Protea, Bistro Jeanty and AD HOC. Sometimes sharing jokes a bit more on the racy side (hence, “Wild Bill”) one of his favorites included the sweet “What did the mayonnaise say to the refrigerator? Close the door, I’m dressing!”