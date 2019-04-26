1957 – 2019
Retired Vallejo Police Officer, William G. “Bill” Donovan, 62, passed away Wednesday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held 11 AM-9 PM Thursday, May 2 with Vigil Services beginning at 7 PM Thursday at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 noon Friday, May 3 at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church, Florida and Sacramento Sts., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.
Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com