William Gahart

1931-2019
William (“Bill”) Gahart passed away in his Napa home surrounded by his loving and beloved family on September 18, 2019. Bill was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, friend and neighbor. He was a man of kindness, conviction, thoughtfulness, heart and purpose.
Bill was born in Yoder, CO, in 1931, and his family was part of the Dust Bowl migration to California. He was raised in the Central Valley town of Exeter, and cared for his mother and two younger brothers after his father died when Bill was 16. Bill was the first person in his family to attend college. He graduated from the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo. While at the Academy, he met the love of his life, Betty, and they were married after his graduation in 1953. Bill then worked as a third mate on oil tankers. After a few years, in order to be with his growing family, Bill returned to school and earned a teaching credential from San Francisco State and began a successful and meaningful career as an educator in the Richmond Unified School District, mentoring and encouraging generations of students. His students will remember that he wore a red vest to school any day there was going to be a test in one of his classes. He subsequently earned a Master’s degree and administrative credential from Hayward State. After more than 20 years of teaching, mostly at Richmond High School, he held several administrative positions and was appointed principal of Richmond in 1985. He retired in 1989.
From the 1st edition in 1973 until the 36th edition this spring, Bill was an additional set of eyes for accuracy by proof reading for Betty’s book, “Intravenous Medications.” He enjoyed his memberships in the Navy League and Sons in Retirement. Bill and Betty have lived in Napa since 1963. They particularly enjoyed their extensive travels and their regular visits to Kona.
Bill was devoted to the education of his family, encouraging and prodding his children and grandchildren. He famously asked one of his 5-year old sons where he planned to attend college. Bill was immensely proud of his family’s educational accomplishments—so far, a PhD, 4 masters’ degrees, 11 bachelors’ degrees, and 2 teaching credentials.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty; his five children—Marty (Sally) of Kensington, Maryland, Jeff (Terri) of Sonoma, Deborah (Jim) of Oakley, Richard (Mary) of Sunnyvale, and Teresa Bindewald of Napa; his twelve grandchildren -Meghan (Nate), Laurie, Alex, Anne (Andy), Kathryn, Lisa, Ben, Matthew, Claire, Neil, Scott, and Alan; and his three great grandchildren, Robyn, Daniel, and Layla,
Donations in Bill’s honor may be made to the California Maritime Academy Foundation (foundation.csum.edu) or to the Alpha-1 Foundation (alphal.org). A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.