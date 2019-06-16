1929—2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William H. Haase, on May 13, 2019 of natural causes, two months before his 90th birthday. At the time of his death William resided in Sun City West, Arizona.
William was born on July 8, 1929 in Nowata County, Oklahoma to Opal Corn and Clarence Eugene Inman. His mother remarried, and he was raised by Opal and his step-father Forrest Haase for most of his young life.
During his childhood William lived in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As an adult he attended college for one year before serving his country in the army as a code decipherer during the Korean War. Before leaving the army in 1952, he met and eventually married Marilyn Hazlet, and they remained happily married for 60 years. In 1955 William earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and worked at Aerojet in Folsom, CA for several years as a rocket engineer. During that time, he returned to college, and in 1966 was admitted to the CA State Bar. He maintained a private practice in CA until 1973 when he became a Certified Specialist in Criminal Law and began working as the Chief Deputy District Attorney for Napa County until he retired. At that time, William and Marilyn moved to Arizona to pursue their love of golf and sunshine.
He was preceded in death by his mother, step-father, two brothers, and his wife Marilyn who was his best friend and mother of his four children. He leaves behind daughters Teresa, Sandra (Charles), Deborah, and son William Jr. (Debbie), nine grandchildren: Laurie, Ignacio, Kathleen, William, Jillian, Danielle, Melanie, Justin, and Megan, and six great-grandchildren: Arielle, Luke, Samantha, Layeli, Cheryl, Laci, and Willy, his second wife of four years Veronica Boeholt who cared for him lovingly until he died, and his sister Kay Matthews.
He was an honorable man who believed in God, country, and family, and lived his life in service of all three. He will be missed.