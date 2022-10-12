St. Helena, California – William Henry May, III, 82, of Rutherford, California passed away on October 10, 2022.

Born July 27, 1940, to William Henry May Jr. and Elizabeth Pagett May, Bill was an only son with two older sisters, Elizabeth May Shull and Beverly May Vail.

Bill grew up and attended elementary schools in Burlington, NC. A main interest was sports, and he learned golf before he was a teenager working with a coach in Florida.

Bill was graduated from The Woodberry Forest School in Virginia, and then entered the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He concurrently served two years in the United States Coast Guard, and was graduated from UNC after active duty.

In 1962 Bill married Sara Jane Wilsey of Winston-Salem NC. They had two children, William Henry May IV and John Wilsey May. From the 1960s to the 1980s the family lived in Chapel Hill, where Bill served as president of Peaches and Cream manufacturing in Mebane, N.C.

Bill was an accomplished athlete; a North Carolina Junior State Golf Champion at a young age, he was also a strong swimmer, skilled tennis player, and later in life a distance runner. He ran several marathons including the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. Bill loved to travel with family in Europe, and business provided him the opportunity for trips throughout the US and Asia.

Bill lived in Charlottesville, VA for many years near his cousins Gayle May Foster and Ben May. In 2008 he remarried to Marie Mason Oliver, a widow and childhood sweetheart from Burlington, moving to Rutherford, California where he spent the rest of his life in the beautiful Napa Valley.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Oliver; his son, Will and wife Abby and granddaughter Evelyn; his son, John and wife Bridgett; his sister, Wattie and her children Amy, Hugh, and Annabelle; and sister, Beverly and her children Priscilla, Ben, and Kate; by his stepchildren, John Mason Oliver; grandchildren: Ewan, John, and Peter, and Lily Oliver-Berlin and grandchildren Bea, Clementine, and Edward.

A private family service and interment will be held in Burlington NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Parkinson's research of choice, local hospice, or local animal shelter.