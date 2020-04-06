William J. Leach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1947—2020

William John Leach, aka ”Bill” or “Coach” Leach, was born on February 18, 1947, in Napa to Evangeline Cochrane Leach and Francis Leon Leach. He passed peacefully onto his next great adventure with his family enveloping him in love on March 9, 2020.

A life long Napan, Bill attended local schools, graduating Napa High, 1964 where he enjoyed playing football, tennis and basketball for the Indians. While at Napa College the call of music led to his forming a rock and roll band called Project Hope. They were very popular locally and in the SF Bay area music scene. He loved to tell about this time in his life!

Bill married his life’s partner, Debbie Leger, in the fall of 1967. They married young and with continued love and commitment, they recently celebrated their 52nd Anniversary. He was an extraordinary, hands on, father to his children, Jennifer, Kendra, and Dylan. His wife and children were always his priority.

The list of employment and accomplishments for this man is as eclectic as he was. In his younger years he was a nuclear submarine shipfitter, a builder of off-shore oil rigs, and a music store owner (Parallel Worlds in Napa.) He also created and commissioned beautiful wood carvings.