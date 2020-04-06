William J. Leach

1947—2020
William John Leach, aka ”Bill” or “Coach” Leach, was born on February 18, 1947, in Napa to Evangeline Cochrane Leach and Francis Leon Leach. He passed peacefully onto his next great adventure with his family enveloping him in love on March 9, 2020.
A life long Napan, Bill attended local schools, graduating Napa High, 1964 where he enjoyed playing football, tennis and basketball for the Indians. While at Napa College the call of music led to his forming a rock and roll band called Project Hope. They were very popular locally and in the SF Bay area music scene. He loved to tell about this time in his life!
Bill married his life’s partner, Debbie Leger, in the fall of 1967. They married young and with continued love and commitment, they recently celebrated their 52nd Anniversary. He was an extraordinary, hands on, father to his children, Jennifer, Kendra, and Dylan. His wife and children were always his priority.
The list of employment and accomplishments for this man is as eclectic as he was. In his younger years he was a nuclear submarine shipfitter, a builder of off-shore oil rigs, and a music store owner (Parallel Worlds in Napa.) He also created and commissioned beautiful wood carvings.
As his children grew, he was able to support them and fulfill his passion for coaching youth sports. He coached AAU Swimming for local clubs with great success and produced many nationally ranked swimmers. He also coached championship teams for Napa Youth Football and Optimist Basketball as well as many years coaching high school football for both Napa and Vintage High. This was definitely a labor of love for him.
In midlife, Bill continued his education, receiving his BS at Sonoma State, while enhancing his schooling with training in Neuro Linguistic Programming. He worked as a job placement specialist at Mare Island and for Solano County, while also serving the community as a motivational speaker with his business, Coach for Life.
Bill’s last career, and one of the most fulfilling, was to become a teacher. After earning his credentials he taught Special Education/Resource at American Canyon Middle School and continued to substitute after retirement. His joy in the connection to his students, their families and the community was a highlight of his life.
Bill took great pride in his close relationship with his wife, three children and his four grandchildren. He attended all of their sports games, theater productions, dance recitals, school award assemblies and graduations. His extended family included the closest of his friends and his childrens’ friends, to whom Bill was like a father. Holidays and family gatherings were all inclusive, and were his happiest of times.
Bill is survived by his wife Debbie, daughter Jennifer (Brian Spector), daughter Kendra, son Dylan (Stacie Leach), grandson Manny Vassos, granddaughter Denali Spector, granddaughter Emerson Leach, grandson Brix Leach, his sister Mary Ash and niece Amy Ash, as well as hundreds of his “kids” from different times in his life.
There is so much more to be said of this man and his legacy. His family is planning a reunion of all the people Bill has touched over his lifetime. We encourage everyone to remember him with a story and, in lieu of flowers, honor him with a donation to the Coach Bill Leach Memorial Scholarship fund which we will be organizing at Vintage High. Dates and information to come when we can safely gather again in joy and celebration! For information email leachfamilybusiness@gmail.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.