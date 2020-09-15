× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2001-2020

Our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend and teammate William (“Jack”) Green of Huntington Beach, CA tragically ended his life at the age of 19 on September 5th in Walnut Creek, CA. His rapid decline in mental health was caused by many factors, central to which was the Covid19 quarantine. Jack’s family and friends struggle to understand the delusion and despair which lead to this, when his life held such promise.

Jack Green was a handsome, charismatic and loving young man with an engaging demeanor, and an ever-present smile that could light up a room. Compassionate, caring and loyal to his many friends and family, Jack’s passing has affected people in several communities where he was well-regarded. He was born in Newport Beach, and lived in Huntington Beach until his father’s work took the family to Napa. It was in Napa that Jack discovered his first true love, water polo. He played center and excelled, becoming a national class athlete in junior high school. Jack’s parents moved the family to Huntington Beach in 2015 in order to give him a shot at his father’s life experience in athletics.