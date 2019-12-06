1922—2019
Born to Joseph and Anna Valva raised by his grams Teresa Valva. Bill lived a long full life and died at the age of 97 . He is survived by his sons Joseph/Marilyn Valva, James/Sandy Valva and daughter Julaine/Jess Taylor, step-daughter Susan Melquest, seven grandchildren 17 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Mary West a long time caregiver who Billy J loved and respected. Predeceased by wife Edna Valva , Sister LaVern Flores and step-son Vinny Elmgren. Bill served in the Air Force and was a World War II vet he spent 32 years working at Mare Island as an engineer then he went to Kaiser Steel, Sperry and Westinghouse. His lifetime hobbies was fishing and hunting.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American cancer Society.
Services will be held graveside at Saint Helena cemetery 2461 Spring St. on December 23 at 11:30