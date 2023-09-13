NAPA - William Kevan Wilcoxson (Bill) passed away peacefully at home, September 5, 2023, at the age of 66.

Bill was born in Napa, CA, on October 20, 1956, to Louise E Giovannoni and William R. Wilcoxson. The first born of four, Bill was known for his unmatched work ethic and endless generosity. If you knew him well and spent enough time with him, he was quite the jokester.

Working before he was a teenager, Bill's unwavering work ethic began while stocking shelves at his uncle's store (Giovannoni's Market). After graduating from Napa High school, Bill began his own produce business. He proudly delivered produce to restaurants throughout the valley for over 25 years.

He was a man of many trades, considering himself a life engineer, he tackled whatever obstacles life threw his way. Along with the produce business he owned: "Napa Cold Storage," "Augustino's," "Stanly Lane Smokehouse," and "Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch." A staple in the Napa community for over 40 years.

In his free time Bill enjoyed going fishing, stripers, sturgeon, halibut, and salmon beware. His passion for fishing began during his youth, one of his fondest childhood memories was fishing with his grandfather Augustine Giovannoni. As he grew older the boats got bigger and so did the fish. Fellow fishermen would try to follow him to his secret fishing spots, but few knew where they were. He shared this passion of fishing with his son, together spending countless hours on the water.

Bill's greatest achievement was having children, and eventually being promoted to grandpa (Pa). When Bill had kids, he put everything else aside and they became his priority. For the next 20-plus years he attended countless practices, games, and recitals. He was the best father, friend, and role model to his children. After returning home from college his children began working by his side. Together opening and operating "Stanly Lane Smokehouse," along with their grandmother, it was a true family business. In recent years, Hank and Pa spent many evenings picking fruit, riding tractors, and watering plants on the family property.

Bill is survived by his son, William (Kristen) Wilcoxson; daughter, Justine (Kenny) Leuthold; grandson, Hank Leuthold; sister, Carolyn (Eric) Sherwood; and brother, Kenneth Wilcoxson. Bill is predeceased by his mother, Louise Wilcoxson; and his "forever brothers:" Mark Furusho, and Burton Brace.

A celebration of life will take place at the Pumpkin Patch / Smokehouse (3100 Golden Gate Dr. Napa, CA, 94558) on Sept. 17, 2023, at 11 AM.