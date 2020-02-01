William Knudsen

1947—2020
Bill entered this earth at 10lbs 1oz destined to be a great man. He graduated from Napa High School in 1964. His love of Corvettes brought him into the world of autocross, which he did for over 40 years. He loved sports and he loved coaching his sons in baseball. He worked as a union plumber, pipe fitter, and welder for over 35 years. He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Jan. He also leaves behind 5 children: Sandy Carpenter (Mike), Tami Richardson, Dan Richardson (Lisa), Tom Knudsen (Lisa Chambers-Barstad), and Scott Knudsen (Danielle). He has 5 beautiful granddaughters whom he adored: Landon, Kalie, Kayden (Connor), Savannah, and Brooke. He was predeceased by his father and mother: Johan Knudsen and Lorena Knudsen. Also, his sister Ellie Coombs. He leaves behind his cousin Don White. He also leaves behind nephews and nieces whom he loved as his own. Bill passed away at the age of 72 peacefully at home in his own bed and surrounded by his loving family.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 2/22/2020 at 10:00am at The Father’s House in Napa, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Cancer Society or The Father’s House/Napa campus/Image.