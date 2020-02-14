William Lloyd Shipp

1946—2020
Bill passed away peacefully in his favorite chair at home on Sunday, February 9th. Bill, also known as Dad and Poppy is deeply loved and is already very missed. He built a legacy of kindness, laughter and teachable moments. Always willing and eager to lend a helping hand, Pops was an old soul- full of wisdom. He is survived by his wife of 53+ years, Doti Shipp, kids Matthew (and Jennifer, wife), Heather Sherwood Christmas (and Eric, husband), grandchildren Madison, Jack, Carly and Julia. Bill also cherished his relationships with his Nephew, Eric Shipp and niece, Jennifer Hanek Erdman and numerous other nieces and nephews. Bill is also survived by his sister, Barbara Baker.
And we can’t forget his loving pup, Millie.
May his soul be at peace.