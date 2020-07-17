William Michael Allen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1949—2020

We lost Bill sadly and suddenly on June 29th. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Tom Allen (Lucy and Deb), John Allen, Anne Marie Redmond and Jane Jackson (Gabe), ten nieces and nephews and lots of cousins.

Bill was born in Carmel, CA and lived in Monterey, CA as a child before the move to Napa, CA. He went to Mission San Carlos Elementary in Monterey and then St. John the Baptist in Napa, Silverado Jr. High, Napa High, Tahoe Truckee High and Sierra College.

Bill was quite an athlete and had scores of trophies and ribbons from swimming, golf, football, baseball and basketball. He enjoyed and continued playing golf the rest of his life. He was drafted into the Army in 1969 and served in Viet Nam as a medic where he was awarded 3 Purple Hearts of which he never disclosed to anybody(which was so Bill). Like a lot of vets he had some struggles after returning. He hated that war as much as he loathed 4F5.

He was a very thoughtful guy, gentle soul and our big brother. Man we’re gonna miss him terribly as he was a beautiful, righteous cat and we pray he is finally at peace. We don’t know what Bill would have wanted to celebrate his life but we know that any donation or support to kids sports foundations would be welcomed in his name. Please VOTE as Bill didn’t quite make it to the booth.

There will be no formal service but at a later date the family will spread his ashes at some of his favorite places.