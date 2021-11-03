William Michal Patrick Halsey PHD

William Halsey 76, passed away peacefully at home in Napa, California on October 28, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones, after a difficult battle with bladder cancer.

ill was born on March 15, 1945 in Port Huron, Michigan into a large Irish family. His grandmother was born in County Cork, Ireland. His mother, Veronica, was a school teacher and his father, Harry, worked for Ford Motor. He was the oldest in his family, followed by Harry, Mary and Ann. In ninth grade he entered Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit studying to be a priest. He spent nine years in this pursuit and spent his last year in Louvain, Belgium.

But life had other things in store. In 1970 he met Jill Harcke and they married and went on to have three children, Joshua, Benjamin and Will. Their boys were the love of his life. It was during this time that he received a PHD from Graduate Theological Union and the University of California, Berkeley. He also published a book, “The Survival of American Innocence” a dissertation on Catholicism in an Era of Disillusionment 1920-1940

In order to provide for his growing family, he took a job at Modern Mode, an Oakland based wood manufacturer. He quickly became Vice President of Sales and Marketing and traveled extensively throughout the country.

It was during this period that he met Raissa Sarantschin who later became his life partner of 35 years.

Together they started The Halsey Group, a wholesale manufacturer sales organization, and had showrooms at 811 Sansome and 444 Jackson in San Francisco for many years.

Later he spent five years working at Creative Wood in Oakland, California.

For many years Bill and Raissa lived in the Silverado Highlands in Napa. He was an avid golfer and could be found most weekends on the course with his great group of buddies and later they would spend time drinking at the clubhouse celebrating their accomplishments.

A man of many talents, Bill loved to dance and where there was laughter Bill was usually twirling his partners around the dance floor.

Bill traveled not only in the United States and throughout Europe but also Russi.

He is survived by Raissa Sarantschin, Jill Harcke; sons Joshua and wife Blair, Benjamin, and Will and wife Ash and his four grandchildren Brogan, Jack, Gus and Billie. He also leaves behind his brother Harry (Vicki) Halsey, and sisters Mary (Wally) Smolak, and Ann (Joe) Goryl. He is also remembered by Tamara Sarantschin and his many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the providers at Queen of The Valley who so warmly and diligently provided for his care this last year.

A memorial service in his honor will be held on December 3, 2021 at 12:00 at Christ the King, 199 Brandon, Pleasant Hill, California