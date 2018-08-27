1986-2018
William Patrick Foley III passed away Sunday evening, August 12, 2018 from natural causes. Patrick was a generous, fun-loving young man with a winning smile and infectious personality. Internally, Patrick was an intense, hard-working and dedicated Winemaker at Foley Johnson Winery in Rutherford, Napa Valley.
In 2003 Patrick moved with his family to Jacksonville, Florida where he went to the Bolles School. He was active in High School playing on a State Championship football team and lacrosse. After graduating in 2006, Patrick attended Chapman University where he again played lacrosse, graduating four years later with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration.
Patrick then worked for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Investment Banking for the next two years. Patrick, a wine-lover, first worked a harvest at Chalk Hill Winery and decided to advance his knowledge by attending Lincoln University in Canterbury, New Zealand, receiving a Master’s Certificate in Enology and Viticulture. After working a harvest in Argentina, Patrick joined Roth Winery in Healdsburg, California as the Enologist. Patrick was then promoted to Assistant Winemaker.
In the fall of 2016, Patrick accepted a position as Winemaker at Foley Johnson Winery where he enjoyed the process of producing signature Rutherford Cabernets.
Patrick will forever be missed.
Patrick is survived by his sisters Lindsay and Courtney, his brother Robert and his parents, Bill and Carol Foley.
In lieu of flowers or cards, the Foley family respectfully requests donations be made to the Folded Flag Foundation, https://www.foldedflagfoundation.org or Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, 1795 Third Street, Napa, CA 94559, 707-944-8311, bookkeeping@napagrowers.org.
Grip Hands, Be Thou at Peace.