William Robert “Bob” Julius, age 64, passed away on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019, from esophageal cancer. He was born November 27, 1955 in Sterling, CO to Jack and Pat Julius.
Bob grew up in Napa and graduated from Vintage High in 1974. He moved to Nebraska to work for the railroad shortly after graduation, but returned to the Napa area in 1990, where he lived, worked, and found community for the remaining years of his life.
Bob was a faithful Christian, a skilled carpenter and mechanic, an adventurous outdoorsman, and an avid bowler. His name is proudly displayed in Napa Bowl, not once, but twice for bowling a perfect game. In 2007, Bob began working as a mechanic for The Franciscan Winery (now The Prisoner Wine Company) in St. Helena. There was hardly a mechanical problem that Bob couldn't fix and many examples of his craftsmanship will remain a part of the winery.
Family was everything to Bob, and he was a loving and committed father who worked hard to set a good example for his son, Ryan, who was born in 1992. Bob lived with and cared for his mother, Pat, for seven years until her death in 2014. The third of four sons, Bob stayed close to all three of his brothers even as they settled in different states. In 2017, Bob met the love of his life, De Ann. Although Bob's life was full of joy, many that knew him stated that they had never seen him as happy as he was with her. They were married on September 21, 2019, just nine weeks before his passing.
Friends and family remember Bob for his kindness, his selflessness, his smile, and his signature wink. His first priority was always taking care of the people in his life, whether it was by blessing them with his handyman work or his trays of Christmas cookies and candies. Jesus was his joy and his rock, and Bob's character, which he attributed to his faith, was an inspiration.
Bob is predeceased by his father, John “Jack” Julius, and his mother, Esther “Pat” Julius. He is survived by his wife, De Ann Julius, his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan (Melody) Julius, his adopted son, David Julius, and his three brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Susie) Julius, John (Cynthia) Julius, and Tom (Dori) Julius.
Bob was a long-time active member of Grace Church of Napa Valley. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the church on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 am, 3765 Solano Avenue, Napa. In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a donation to Hospice of the East Bay.