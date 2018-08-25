1952—2018
William Robert Schneider, born October 22, 1952 passed away after a lengthy illness on July 31, 2018, due to exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam. Rob was a Sergeant in the 1st Calvary Division in the United States Army. He was decorated for valor during his time in Vietnam from 1917 to 1973. He worked at the Veteran’s home in Yountville, the US Post Office in Napa, and then as a correctional officer at Vacaville where he retired after 15 years.
In God’s house, he is in the loving arms of his mother, Juanita Rosebud Schneider. He is survived by his father, William G. Schneider, his stepmother Margie Schneider, and his loyal son, Zebulon E. Schneider and many wonderful friends whom he cherished dearly.
A celebration of life will be held on August 31, 2018 from 3 PM to 6 PM at the American Legion Post 113 in Napa.
Services with full military honors will be held September 4, 2018 at 10 AM at Tulocay at the Veteran’s Wall.