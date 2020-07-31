The world has lost an amazing and accomplished man, William Segal Chiat who departed this world on July 10, 2020. Bill, as he was known to his family and friends was born on April 7, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. Bill attended the University of Minnesota where he received a B.S. in Biological Science then to the University of Michigan graduating with a master’s degree in Environmental Education. Bill recognized the importance of education and caring for the environment. While in High School he worked as the natural resource educator at Many Point Scout Camp. Bill was also an Eagle Scout and achieved Vigil, the highest honor that the Order of the Arrow bestows. Following graduate school, Bill accepted a position at the University of Wisconsin—Stevens Point as an instructor and director of the University’s environmental program. After six years, Minnesota Governor Rudy Perpich offered him a position with the DNR with the mandate to improve the State Park system. Following his move to California with the love of his life, Jim Gladfelter, he continued his environmental work with the Ventura County Regional Sanitation District. In 1984, Arizona Governor Fife Symington recruited Bill as Director of the Governor’s Office of Excellence in Government. Successfully completing his mandate, Bill returned to CA to accept a position as the Assistant County Administrator in Santa Barbara. Bill and Jim then moved to Napa were Bill became the County Executive Officer and then the Executive Director of CALAFCO. His final accomplishment was the establishment of the CSAC Institute for Excellence in County Government where Bill held the position of Dean. Under Bill’s direction, the CSAC Institute is now considered the premier continuing education program for county officials in the country.