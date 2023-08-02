Bill was a very skilled and talented arborist for many years. Often times he smelled like eucalyptus trees, with sap covering his hands from climbing the tallest of trees. Bill admired redwood trees the most, specifically sequoias. Bill had an incredible passion for trees, gardening, bicycles, tinkering around, fishing, reading the newspaper, slurpees and car mechanics. He always had one hell of a joke to tell too. Bill always knew how to make his daughters laugh, he is one of the funniest guys they know. He loved his daughters very much, in his very own special way. Bill was a superhero to those in need, whether it be a bike repair or someone needed a meal, he was a very giving and helpful man. Truly a one of a kind type of guy. He will be missed immensely, and is loved by so many.