William Wayne Sneed, 67, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was born October 19, 1954 in Wellington, Kansas to Wayne and Tudy (McEachern) Sneed.

Bill graduated from Washburn University with a BA in Business in 1977 and a Juris Doctorate in 1980. He started his career at the Kansas Insurance Department, where he advanced to the Department's Chief Counsel. He transitioned to the private practice of law and became managing partner for Gehrt and Roberts law firm. In 1995, Bill joined Polsinelli to launch the firm's practice in government affairs and managed the Topeka office until he departed in 2017 to open Sneed Law Firm, providing legal, lobbying and government affairs services for clients in Kansas and across the United States.

Bill previously served on the USD 437 School Board, and as a board member for The Topeka Performing Arts Center, the Topeka Chapter of the March of Dimes and the American Heart Association. He was an Eagle Scout and a Boy Scouts of America volunteer and a member of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the American, Kansas and Topeka Bar Associations, admitted to practice before the US Supreme Court in 1997, a director of The Federation of Regulatory Counsel, a founding member of The Advocacy Group (TAG), a director of Kansas Legal Services, affiliated with the Republican National Lawyers Association, a member of the Kansas Republic Party, past Director of the Kansas Day Club, and was member of the Federation of Regulatory Council. Bill was a founding member and longtime Chairman of Vision Bank. As a proud and dedicated Washburn Ichabod, Bill served as Chairman of the Washburn Board of Regents, President of the Ichabod Club and Trustee of the Washburn University Foundation. Bill had a love for California wines, had many friends in the Napa Valley, and was a partner in Dakota Shy Winery.

He was married to Diane Kay Burkett for 44 years. She survives. Other survivors include daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Burke of Philadelphia, PA; and son, Tanner (Brittany) Sneed of Napa, CA; grandchildren: Eleanor and Harriet Burke; siblings: David Sneed of Topeka, Jeff Sneed of Wellington, Angie (Darren) McClure of Lawrence and Mark (Karen) Sneed of Lenexa; aunt, Geraldine McEachern of Wellington; numerous nieces and nephews; and four god children.

Bill will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St. Cremation will follow and private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Washburn University Foundation, 1729 SW Macvicar Ave, Topeka 66604 or the Boy Scouts of America, Jayhawk Area Council, 1020 SE Monroe St, Topeka, KS 66612.

