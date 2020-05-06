× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1933—2020

Mr. Willie L. Preston was born on July 17, 1933 in Benoit, Ms. to the late Lucille and Willie James Preston Sr. He was the first born of eleven children. Others who proceeded him in death were two brothers: James Preston and Louis W. Preston, and two sisters: Rev. Dr. Ophelia Manney and Marie P. Lampkins.

He relocated to California at a young age with his parents and was baptized at Macedonia Baptist Church in Richmond, Ca. Willie was educated in the Richmond Public Schools, graduating from Richmond High School in 1952. He was very popular and excelled at basketball. He was hired as a Helper Ship fitter at Mare Island Naval Shipyard on November 14, 1952. He was drafted into the US Army in 1953 where he worked as a Military Policeman. After serving two years, he returned to Mare Island in 1955. HIs ambition and drive propelled him to quickly rise through the ranks to Shipyard Superintendent of Shop 11. He retired on July 29, 1988 after an honorable 35 years of service. Upon retirement, he started his own business—Preston’s Security Services, and he was the first African American businessman to ascertain a large security contract with Edwards Airfare Base.