1928—2019
Wilma Gean Clemons, 90, passed gently away at her home in Napa, California. Mrs. Clemons had her family and friends near her side in her final days. Wilma was extremely fortunate to have her son Jay Clemons as her primary care taker, putting his life on hold during her illness. Wilma enjoyed the company of Tonya Gatewood her loving caregiver who assisted Jay in any way she could. Wilma and Tonya developed a special bond and her family will be forever grateful for Tonya’s extraordinary compassion.
Mrs. Clemons was born in El Reno, Oklahoma on May 5, 1928. Wilma and her two young daughters, Brenda (Bandy) and Charline (Beccia) moved to Napa, California to find a better life. She met, fell in love and married Elwin Clemoms and found that better life. Wilma and Elwin were married over 57 years. They had two sons, Jay and Jack Clemons. Wilma was a homemaker, quilt maker, and avid gardener, and loved to go fishing. Wilma loved wild flowers and they popped up and bloomed in every flower bed, pot, crack, and corner of her yard. She was known for her hot biscuits that melted in your mouth as well as your heart. Family members just didn’t seem to duplicate them.
Wilma was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She took it upon herself to be caregiver to several of her elderly neighbors. She will be missed by all that loved or knew her.
She is survived by her husband Elwin, daughters Brenda and Charline, and sons Jay and Jack. Mrs. Clemons had eight grandchildren, Wayne Bush, Melissa Bush, Nick Beccia, Danielle Campbell, David Beccia, Brandon Clemons, Courtney Burcina, and Jamie Clemons. She also had seven great grandchildren: Nathaniel Zacharias, Anthony Beccia, Amelia Beccia, Bryce Campbell, Penelope Campbell, Grayson Clemons, and Lavender Clemons.
At her request, she was cremated. A memorial will be held for friends and family on Sunday, January 20th, between 2-4 pm at 2005 Laurel St.
In lieu of flowers consider donations to the Dementia Society of America.
Condolences may be sent to 2005 Laurel Street, Napa, California 94558.