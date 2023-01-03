Wilmer Glen Nord

NAPA - Loving husband to Helen Joan Etheridge. Devoted father to Heidi Nord, Nancy Kanagy, sp. Jon Kanagy and Julie Nord Clark, sp. Don Clark.

Will fell in love with Joan for the quick wit she had. She fawned over the sparkle in his eyes and the laughter from his belly when she told a dirty joke. Will and Joan spent 60 years together with love and laughter which was contagious to all.

Picking cotton in 100 degree weather in Bakersfield didn't shy Will away from majoring in Ag Ed at UC Davis. Teaching FFA in Santa Rosa in the sixties, he kept both the students and livestock in line. Mom and Dad regaled the antics of their 600 lb pig, Louise. Will obtained the title of Professor Nord where he taught the inaugural Viticulture classes at Napa JC. His advisory committee consisted of the founders of the industry, Robert Mondavi, Louie Martini, Brother Tim and Joe Heitz.

A brand new winery, Domaine Chandon, stole him from the College. Will spent the seventies and eighties working as Vice President. His daughters approved of the job change. It included sliding down mountains of gravel and sand piled high to build the winery. Will let them endulge in the dessert buffet by Phillipe Jeanty. He instilled in them a lifelong enjoyment of Sparkling Wine. Striking out on his own in 1990, he formed Nord Vineyards. His daughters all followed his lead and graduated from UCDavis.

At the millennium, Grandchildren lit up his world, Michael, Jacob, Amber, Nathan and Emma sp. Ethan. Pumpkin growing, pumpkin harvesting and punkin carving dominated the fall season. Teaching them how to drive down Hillview Lane on his lap was a kick to see.

Will was not a man of many words, but when he spoke, his words held imagery and emotion. He was and will always be the connection that binds us. His legend and legacy precede us. Sweet dreams as your wings take you to up Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Aldea Family Services (Aldeainc.com).

Services will be held January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Napa, 1333 Third Street, Napa, CA, 94559.