1936—2019
NAPA- Winifred M. Long, 83, passed away on November 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 9, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to Herbert and Cecilia Bartow. Her family along with younger brother Fred, later settled in Napa. She graduated from Napa High School, where she made life-long lasting friendships. After attending San Francisco State, Winnie went on to hold many secretarial jobs. She married the love of her life Norman D. Long on July 6, 1956. Together they raised five children Norma Jane, Alan, Sheri, Greg and Mark.
Her caring spirit led her to a career at the North Bay Regional Center, where she retired after 31 years. After retirement she would frequently come out of retirement to cover friends and coworker while on vacation. North Bay Regional Center had a very special place in her heart.
Winnie enjoyed the weekly couple’s luncheons, being the office Avon lady, going to craft fairs and traveling, but most of all she loved being around her family. She shined being around her loved ones. She was the greatest friend, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She had a zest for life that was as colorful as her outfits. Her love, kindness and positivity, sense of humor and wit will be missed by all of her family and friends. She was something special to everyone who met her.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her brother Fred (Marilyn) Bartow, daughter Norma Jane (Jimmy) Seward of Odessa, Texas, daughter Sheri Long, son Greg (Patti) Long, and son Mark (Lisa) Long. Her grandchildren Clint (Cindy), Mindy (Brent), Jeff (Laura), Nick (Sarah), Tom (Kandace), Amanda, Mindi (Kehl), Jordan, Kelsey and Carlie Long; great-grand children Tyler (Heather), Jacie, Remie, Samantha, Rylie, Olivia, Ayden, Austin, Reese, Sawyer and Kelly. Along with many other cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.
She is preceded in death by her husband Norman Long, her parents, son Alan Long of Odessa, Texas, brother and sister in law Dick & JoAnn Silverman.
A service to honor Winnies life will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Tulocay Funeral Home with reception to follow. Viewing will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Winnie contributed to countless charities, please in lieu of flowers continue her legacy by also donating to one of her favorites, Collabria Hospice and Day Services, St. Jude’s Children and North Bay Regional Center.