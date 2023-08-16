Zoe Strohm

May 30, 1931 - Aug. 3, 2023

NAPA - Zoe Strohm, our beautiful, sweet, courageous mother passed away recently in Napa, CA, after a short illness.

She was born on May 30, 1931, in Muskegon, MI, to Christ and Catherine Leventis and was happily married for 46 years to Leland Strohm until his passing in 2000. She was without the love of her life for 23 years and rejoined him when she passed on his birthday, August 3, 2023. Being the daughter of a Greek immigrant meant the opportunity to attend college was not always supported. However, with encouragement from her mother and an academic scholarship, she was able to attend the University of Michigan earning degrees in both History and English.

After graduating with honors she worked for Time Magazine in Chicago as a department manager, enjoying the city life with friends and achieving success at work. While attending the University she met Leland Strohm. They married in 1954 and moved to Long Beach, CA, while he was in the Navy as a Chief Engineer during the Korean War.

Zoe was a long time resident of Terra Linda valley of San Rafael. She would be considered a "stay at home" mother however she also worked tirelessly in the community as a volunteer at the elementary school, Blue Bird Leader, chairman of the Arthritis group in San Rafael and Program chair of the Arthritis Board in San Francisco. She also taught a Self Help course for arthritis at Kaiser in San Rafael.

Her love of learning and strong interest in human behavior led her back to college in 1980, earning another degree from Sonoma State in Psychology and Gerontology. After Leland passed, Zoe worked to restore the Freitas Park playground, a popular park in Terra Linda where her children often played while growing up. She helped with designing and fundraising for the park and, with the help of many volunteers, the beloved water feature was rebuilt.

Zoe moved to her Willowbrook home in Napa in 2010, to be closer to her family. She enjoyed coffee hour at the clubhouse, bridge games and dominos with her neighbors, and the sense of community offered there. She also joined the Napa Methodist Church and served as chairman of the Newton Riddell//Wallace circle for five years. Zoe looked forward to her Friday lunch dates with her friends from church.

She had a true appreciation of beauty and loved to garden. With her wonderful visual style she coordinated the colors of the plants and flowers beautifully. Her favorite color for the garden was pink and her favorite plant was fuchsias. Hummingbirds came to visit her daily. Zoe's philosophy of life was simply to show love and compassion for all. She put others needs above her own and was always finding ways to help where she could. The most often heard comment about our mother was that she was so sweet and thoughtful. She truly cared about others and always asked about how they were doing. Mom loved her family, the beauty and wonders of nature, and chocolate!

Zoe is survived by her three daughters: Kathryn Crepeau (Albert), Laura Lester (James), Diane Pope (James); four grandchildren: Benjamin Lester (Tracy) Sarah Martherus (Cory) Nicole Hagy (Asa) and Emily Kline (Chris); and eight amazing great-grandchildren: Adalynn Grace Lester, William James Lester, Zoey Blue Hagy, Lena James Kline, Wyatt Benjamin Lester, Hazel Molly Kline, Lily Jo Hagy, Liam Johan Martherus.

A service will be held on September 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St, Napa.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Arthritis Foundation or the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club.