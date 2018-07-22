Bohland - Simmons

Cora Bohland, daughter of Mike & Kathy Bohland of San Jose, and Adam Simmons, son of Dave & Kathy Simmons of Napa, were married on May 19 at Eagle Vines Golf Club.
The Bride graduated from Independence High School in San Jose and she is employed at the Napa Sheriff’s Department. The Groom graduated from Napa High School and is employed at La Prenda Vineyard Management.
The Bride’s attendants were maid of honor, Christia Grell, Bridesmaids, Kayla Wright, Charlene Herring, and her cousins, Tiffany and Ashley Cole.
The Groom’s attendants were Bestman, Daniel Herring, groomsmen: Dane Newcomb, Ryan Bohland (brother of bride), and Kyle Cole (cousin of bride).
The couple honeymooned in Alaska for 14 days. They now make their home in Napa.