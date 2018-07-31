DeBow Anniversary

25th Wedding Anniversary of Wes and Regina DeBow. Wes and Regina both graduated from Vintage High School, and this year their son Dallas will join his sister Chase at Vintage as well. Their son Tanner just graduated Vintage and enters San Francisco State this year with aspirations of writing and film work.
Wes and Regina are widely known for having started and developed Boardgarden, and introduced a generation and more to snowboarding, skateboarding and surf goods and accessory garments inventing many logos including the iconic Boardgarden mark in an oval shape with plant filigree and border. That image has been posted not only in Napa, but throughout the states and even visible in foreign destinations. Both Regina and Wes are well known in the sports industry, having been reps and managers for Burton Snowboards. Both are avid snowboarders and have been active in numerous Napa ventures advancing youth and family activities. Their desire to take on other ventures led them to sell their business to a longtime friend and then manager of their store.
Wes has ridden with, photographed and written feature sports articles for Harley Davidson, is a state certified playground equipment inspector and consultant and advisor for numerous construction projects, as well as being an accomplished artist, designer, and manufacturer of a patented tool he invented.
Regina is a champion ATV operator, joining with Wes directing harvesters along with their kids, as they annually help to pick grapes on their family's one acre boutique vineyard, celebrating the fruit of the valley. Regina has also been active in the food and catering industry and worked with the valley's film festival, BottleRock and all things relative to her kid's programs at school as they progressed from Vichey, to Silverado, Vintage and now San Francisco State....besides being a great couple, they are great parents, according to their kids!