Tom Keown and Mary Gerlomes were married on July 14, 2018. The wedding and reception took place in the chapel and on the grounds of Mont La Salle, Napa.
The bride is a native of Napa and the daughter of Caroline and Jeff Gerlomes of Napa. She is the granddaughter of Mary and Nelson Bettencourt of Napa (Nelson is deceased), and June and Babe Gerlomes of Stockton.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of Justin-Siena High School. She attended Saint Mary’s College of California, and graduated in 2015 with a BA in Liberal and Civic Studies and an MA in Education. She is sixth-grade teacher at St. Edward the Confessor Parish School in Dana Point.
The groom is a native of Fairfield, and the son of Miriam and Tim Keown, Fairfield. He is the grandson of Patricia and Winfield Smith (Winfield is deceased), and Marie and George Keown (both deceased).
The groom is a 2010 graduate of Justin-Siena High School. He attended UC Davis and graduated in 2014 with a BA in Biomedical Engineering. He is a fourth-year medical student at UC Irvine.
The bride’s attendants were Mary Kate Francis (maid of honor), Lesley CampoyKeown, Anneka Euser, Allison FitzGerald, Jacquelyn O’Neill, and Meaghan Osborne.
The grooms attendants were Spencer Joske (best man), Jeffrey Gerlomes, Alex Keown, Andrew Keown, Brandt Keown, Graham Stephenson.
After the reception, the couple took a one-week honeymoon to San Jose del Cabo. They reside in Capistrano Beach.