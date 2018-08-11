Samantha Shaw and Brandon Shaw were married on April 14, 2018 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Napa.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Abbate. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Abbate, and Ms. Julie Howard.
The bride graduated from high school in 2012, and college in 2016. She was the Assistant Viticulturist for Napa for Treasury Wine Estates prior to moving to Florida in May.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Shaw of Thornton, CO. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Shaw and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Haremza.
The groom graduated high school in 2010, and college in 2014. He is an Intelligence Officer in the United States Air Force, and was stationed at Travis AFB at the time of the couple’s wedding.
Attendants of the bride were Lexi Abbate (Maid of Honor), Sabrina Abbate, Tori Abbate, Alexia Alegre, Amber Bullard, Heather Crotty, Victoria Henderson and Samantha Romeo.
Attendants of the groom were Shane Simonson (Best Man), Charles Armstrong, Damien Ashley, Joel Bertelsen, Jacob Krimbill, William Madsen, Shaun Peterson and Vince Thiengtrong.
The flower girls were Allie and Anna Abbate.
The reception was held at the Culinary Institute of America Greystone Property in St. Helena.
They will enjoy their delayed honeymoon in Thailand later this year.
They will reside in Panama City for the next 2-3 years with their two cats, Cosmo and Vladimir, and look forward to the new places the Air Force will take them — maybe even overseas!