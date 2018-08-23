AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Come be inspired by the new generation. The Teen Group will be leading the 9 and 10:30 services this Sunday, sharing their camp theme: Work Hard, Pray Hard. Following the services Kristen Moore will be facilitating a Radical Prayer Workshop, noon-3 p.m. September classes include Self-Mastery: Emergence of the True Self, 8 weeks beginning Sept. 11, 6:30- 9 p.m.; and a workshop, Coming Together as One: Honoring the Divine Feminine, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Men's Spirit meets Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. A Mondays Spanish Meditation starts Sept. 10, 7-8 p.m. Course in Miracles will not meet in September, but Open Meditation on Wednesdays resumes from 6:30-7 p.m. Spiritual Cinema Night Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. 1249 Coombs St. 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase; 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom invites you to attend Sabbath Services this Friday at 6 p.m. followed by delicious Oneg Shabbat and a glass of wine at 7. On Aug. 29, Rabbi Niles Goldstein will lead "Preparing for the Days of Awe" at 7:30 p.m. The first meeting of CBS Women's Wisdom Circle will be Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. We invite you to join the CBS community for High Holiday Worship. Erev Rosh Hashana is on Sept. 9, Rosh Hashana is on Sept. 10, Kol Nidre is on Sept. 19, and Yom Kippur is on Sept. 20. For program information and High Holiday ticket reservations, contact CBS at 1455 Elm Street, www.cbsnapa.org, 707 253-7305
CORNERSTONE MINISTRIES
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets on Wednesday nights, as well, at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. cmnv.org.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
This week at church we’ll stock up on love. After 22 months as Interim Pastor, the Rev. Lynda Hyland Burris will end her ministry with us, preaching her last CPC sermon Sunday at 10:30 a.m. “Gifted, Blessed, Loved” is the title. Under her care we were all of those things. Special Summer Music is “The Seasoned Four,” delightful vocals with a little ukulele, too. Dorothy Shelley assists with the reading of 1 Corinthians 12:12-31, and organist, Mark Osten, will lead our favorite hymns. CPC Choir returns next week, Sunday school begins, and on Sept. 2, our new pastor, the Rev. Jesse B. Larson will join us. Beginnings and endings are a part of faith life. We’ll keep our love level high. Find yours at 1226 Salvador in north Napa. 707 255-9426. www.cpcnapa.org.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us for service at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtyard. Children’s programs available during this time.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience church at First Christian and become part of our family. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Kid’s Ministry offered for babies through fifth grade. 2659 First Street www.fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Please join us this week for your worship experience. Pastor David will be preaching this week and his sermon title is “A Touching Story,” with a scripture references of Mark 5:21-43. We sing hymns at 9 a.m. and have praise music at 10:30 a.m. Childcare for newborn to age 4 is available each week. Our weekly Sunday School programs are: The Path Sunday School for kids, K through 5, at 10:30 a.m.; The Adult Bible Study also meets at 10:30 a.m. We have refreshments after both worship times. Visitors are always welcome, look for our tall white steeple in the center of the city and greeters will be near the front doors to answer any questions. We have an ADA elevator lift to assist with going up the front steps. 1333 Third St., 224-8693, fpcnapa.org, facebook.com/fpcnapa, look for us on Givelify.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Join us at either the 9:30 a.m. service in the Sanctuary or the 11 a.m. worship service in the Asbury Room. office@napamethodist.org, 253-1411.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Worship service at 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 9 a.m. Children’s service at 9 and 10:40 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior high ministry meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.; high school meets Thursday at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036; hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all in this chapel of the De la Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Sunday Mass is celebrated at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Worship service starts at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, when Pastor Nate Furness will present his sermon, “Love.” Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa, 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
Napa Methodist is a progressive, reconciling church where all people are welcome. Pastor Marylee Sheffer's sermon, "Faith, Resilience, and Eleanor Roosevelt" is based on Luke 18:1-7. Please attend either the 9:30 or the 11 a.m. service. 625 Randolph St., 253-1411, napamethodist.org.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s Program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
Join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Bible Study for all ages, 10:30 a.m. for worship service and a fun, interactive and energetic children’s program for preschool through fifth grade. Nursery provided for all Sunday services. 2303 Trower Ave., Napa. napavalleybaptist.org; 252-2100.
*NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
David Harvey, missionary to the Philippines, will speak in the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, August 26. He and his wife, Ruth, serve in Rizal, Philippines. Their ministry is literature printing and Bible school teaching. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
If we are believers in God and hearers of the Word of God, how then shall we live? In other words, what difference should our belief in God make in the life we live? Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. for “A Lifestyle that Pleases God.” Our text comes from Isaiah 58. Sunday School/Childcare provided. 4148 Linda Vista Avenue, www.napavalleychurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Includes children’s time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. The church is located at the corner of Jefferson and Elm, Napa. 226-8166, napavalleylutheran.org.
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
The 10 a.m. traditional service with Rainer Hoenicke and Sunday Service Assistant, Norma Neil. Rainer will use excerpts from a December 2017 essay by Rebecca Solnit in Harper's Magazine to explore the premise that the aim of preaching is not the transmission of new information and to persuade people to believe, as it is to encourage them to inquire into existing beliefs and deepen an understanding. This becomes particularly relevant during election season. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 226.9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses in English, visitors welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily Mass Times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m . Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen Street, Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday services are at 8:30 and 10:15 a.m. The early service makes use of traditional Lutheran liturgy and hymns, with the singing led by the organ. The 10:15 service is more informal in style with the singing led by the band. Children’s church is offered during the 10:15 service for preschool through 4th grade.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sung using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Join us for services Sundays at 10 a.m. 590 Franklin St., Napa. napasalarmy.org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Unity’s guest speaker this week at the 10 a.m. service is Rev. Dave Lyman. His message is entitled, “The Spirituality of Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein”. Rev. Dave takes a look at two men who lived life in their own way, and in so doing, defined their own spirituality. Our Sunday Service music is performed by our musical director, Lon Eakes. At 11:40 a.m., following a brief refreshment break, Rev. Dave will facilitate a discussion group pertaining to his message. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road, Napa. Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org, 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday at 10 a.m. is our weekly service. Our topic is confidence. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and an excellent study about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth—eighth grades and high school students),and Children’s classes “Jesus and Me”, (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Office hours are Tuesday 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 6619 Yount St., Yountville, 944-2179.