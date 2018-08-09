AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 and 10:30 a.m. with Teen Group at 10 a.m. and Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. Rev Jay Lang’s topic will be “Unification: People are Hard to Hate Close Up. Move In.” His birthday party will follow the second service. Please return Napa Food Project Bags. A Radical Prayer Workshop by Kristen Moore is Sunday Aug. 26 from noon-3 p.m. Rev Jay’s new class, “Self-Mastery Emergence of the True Self,” begins Sept. 11, 6:30-9 p.m. Course in Miracles, Spiritual Cinema Night and Men’s Spirit will all resume in September. 1249 Coombs. 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase; 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom Worship Services this Friday at 6 p.m. Oneg Shabbat to follow at 7 p.m. Join Torah Study on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. 1455 Elm Street, 253-7305, cbsnapashulcloud.org.
CORNERSTONE MINISTRIES
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets on Wednesday nights, as well, at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. cmnv.org.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Rev. Lynda Hyland Burris’s sermon title this week is “The Poetry of Bread.” Liturgist, Kathryn Tiberend will assist with the call to worship and the reading of John 6:35, 41-51. Mark Osten on organ will lead us in song, and our special summer music will be the delightful sound of bells played by the CPC Chimers, directed by Pam Kindig. There are new activities for children in the Arts in Worship area. Sunday school begins Sept. 9. www.cpcnapa.org. (707) 255-9426 Services begin at 10:30 a.m. 1226 Salvador Ave. cpcnapa.org or find us on Facebook.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us for service at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtyard. Children’s programs available during this time.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience church at First Christian and become part of our family. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Kid’s Ministry offered for babies through fifth grade. 2659 First Street www.fccnapa.org
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Please join us this week for your worship time. Visitors are always welcome. Pastor David will deliver the service, with a scripture references of Matthew 21:23–32. Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We sing hymns at 9 a.m. and we have praise music at 10:30 a.m. Look for our greeters near the front doors to answer any questions. Childcare for newborn to age 4 is available. Sunday School programs for children and adults meet at 10:30 a.m. We have treats and coffee after worship. 1333 Third St., 224-8693, fpcnapa.org, facebook.com/fpcnapa, look for us on Givelify.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Join us at either the 9:30 a.m. service in the Sanctuary or the 11 a.m. worship service in the Asbury Room. office@napamethodist.org, 253-1411
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Worship service at 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 9 a.m. Children’s service at 9 and 10:40 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior high ministry meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.; high school meets Thursday at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036; hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all in this chapel of the De la Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Sunday Mass is celebrated at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Worship service starts at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, when Pastor Nate Furness will present his sermon, “Love.” Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa, 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
Napa Methodist is a progressive, reconciling church where ALL people are welcome. Come hear Pastor Marylee Sheffer’s sermon based on Psalm 126 and Luke 15:11-32, “Scandal, Grace and Tennis Shoes,” at the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. service. 625 Randolph St., 253-1411, napamethodist.org.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s Program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
Join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Bible Study for all ages, 10:30 a.m. for worship service and a fun, interactive and energetic children’s program for preschool through fifth grade. Nursery provided for all Sunday services. 2303 Trower Ave., Napa. napavalleybaptist.org; 252-2100.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
Dr. Don Tinder will bring a message on “Two of the Hardest Commands” based on Romans 12:14-21 in the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 12. We start Sunday services at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. The Friday night Bible study is now on break for the rest of the summer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
What is the mission of the church? Social justice, the standard of morality, or religious training? All and none of these. Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. Our text is Acts 5:12-42. Our theme is “The Evangelism of the Early Church.” Childcare provided. Napa Valley Community Church is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church. 4149 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. Call 337-4328. Napavalleychurch.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Includes children’s time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. The church is located at the corner of Jefferson and Elm, Napa. 226-8166, napavalleylutheran.org.
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
At 10 a.m. “Sabbath” Traditional service with Rev. Christian Schmidt and Sunday Services Assistant, Jeff Leles. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, www.nvuu.org; 226-9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses in English, visitors welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily Mass Times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m . Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen Street, Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday services are at 8:30 and 10:15 a.m. The early service makes use of traditional Lutheran liturgy and hymns, with the singing led by the organ. The 10:15 service is more informal in style with the singing led by the band. Children’s church is offered during the 10:15 service for preschool through 4th grade.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sung using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Join us for services Sundays at 10 a.m. 590 Franklin St., Napa. napasalarmy.org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Unity’s guest speaker on Sunday, Aug. 12, is Rev. Bob Brach. His message is titled “Karma and Forgiveness.” Our Sunday Service music is performed by our musical director, Lon Eakes. Following a brief refreshment break, Rev. Bob will facilitate a forum at 11:40 a.m. with the congregation discussing aspects of his Message. 3275 Hagen Road, UnityinNapaValley.org, Facebook.com/USCNV, 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday at 10 a.m. is our weekly service. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth—eight grades and high school students),and Children’s classes “Jesus and Me”, (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Office hours are Tuesday 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 6619 Yount St., Yountville, 944-2179.