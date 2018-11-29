AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 and 10:30 a.m. with Teen Group at 10 a.m. and Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. Rev Jay Lang's topic is The Love and Light of Kwanzaa. Spanish Meditation Mondays from 7 - 8 p.m. Course in Miracles, Tuesdays from 6:15- 8:15 p.m. Open Meditation Wednesdays from 6:30 - 7 p.m. Holiday events include Piner's Party Saturday Dec. 8 from 2 - 4 p.m. Candle Light Service, Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Global Peace Meditation Monday Dec. 31 at 4 a.m.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa. 255-5255. christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom will have a 30 Day Sheloshim Memorial Service to the victims of the Pittsburgh Massacre this Friday, Nov. 30, at Sabbath Services. Services will be followed by Oneg Shabbat hosted by the Membership Committee honoring New Members. At 5:30, Nov. 30, Families of the Shorashim children will enjoy Shabbat Dinner. On Dec. 3, Women's' Wisdom Circle will get together at 7 p.m. Dec. 5, BYO lunch to Lunch and Learn. For information about Congregation Beth Shalom, contact us at our website: cbsnapa.org, 1455 Elm Street, Napa; phone (707) 253-7305.
CORNERSTONE MINISTRIES
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets on Wednesday nights, as well, at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. cmnv.org.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Children have been working on their “Good Deed” project and will finish star ornaments to sell at the Alternative Market in the fellowship hall on Dec. 2. As we prepare our hearts for the season of Advent, we invite you to join us in this place of love. Worship is at 10:30 a.m., 1226 Salvador Avenue. All are welcome to worship and lead.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org. 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
CrossWalk Community Church invites you to worship with us on Sunday. Service times are 8:30 and 10 a.m. with children's programs available during the 10 a.m. service. Our new teaching series led by Dr. Peter R. Shaw, Senior Pastor is "Me. Free." You are invited to join Pastor Pete for Praxis -- Integrating deep faith into real life -- on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. (light dinner served). 2590 First St., 226-1812, crosswalknapa.org.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
You are invited every Sunday morning to worship through song, meet someone new, hear a Bible-based message and be inspired! The current sermon series theme is Friend-ology: The study of friendship. The Sunday service is at 10 a.m. and Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders). Students@First for Middle and High Schoolers is at 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. 2659 First Street. www.fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Please join us this first week of Advent, visitors are always welcome. Pastor David will be preaching this week and his sermon title is “Waiting...” with a scripture reference of Luke 2:25-38. We sing Christmas carols at 9 a.m. and we have praise music at 10:30 a.m. Check the online calendar on our web page (listed below) for Advent activities all month long for everyone to enjoy. Look for our greeters near the front doors to answer any questions. Childcare for newborn to age 4 is available each week. Our weekly Sunday School programs are: The Path Sunday School for kids at 10:30; The Friendship Class at 10; The Adult Bible Study meets at 10:30. We have treats and coffee after both worship times. 1333 Third St., 707-224-8693, fpcnapa.org, facebook.com/fpcnapa, look for us on Givelify.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Worship service at 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 9 a.m. Children’s service at 9 and 10:40 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior high ministry meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.; high school meets Thursday at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all in this chapel of the De la Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Sunday Mass is celebrated at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa, 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
Napa Methodist is a progressive church where all people are welcome. Dec. 2 - First Sunday in Advent, at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary. The Advent theme is "God Bless Us Everyone: The Redemption of Scrooge" with Pastor Marylee Scheffer and the Cathedral Choir. At 11 a.m., at the corner of Fourth and Franklin Streets, the Advent theme is "No Daylight Between Us" with Keith Calara, Director of Youth and Family Ministries, and the Fusion Band. 253-1411, 625 Randolph St., napamethodist.org
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
Join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Bible Study for all ages, 10:30 a.m. for worship service and a fun, interactive and energetic children’s program for preschool through fifth grade. Nursery provided for all Sunday services. 2303 Trower Ave., Napa. napavalleybaptist.org; 252-2100.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us at 10 a.m. for our morning worship service. What do you understand about the providence of God? How does the knowledge of God’s creation and providence benefit us? We will look at many of the multiple scripture verses that encourage us of our God’s almighty and ever- present power in our lives. What a hope we have, and a confidence in our good and faithful Father God! Sunday school for children is immediately after the service, along with our Open Forum conversation. Napa Valley Community Church is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church. napavalleychurch.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Includes Children's Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. Church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166, napavalleylutheran.org
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
A 9:30 a.m. service will be lead by Margaret Kelso and Shawna Bynum. The topic is "Intellect and Moral Character — What Moves Us: UU Theology #4." William Ellery Channing, a nineteenth century Unitarian, believed in the divinity of human nature when it harnesses our tumultuous desires and strengthens our intellect. He felt that developing the moral perfection of our character animates the "real beauty of religion" and all its harmonious sentiments, views, and desires. Does the foundation of your Unitarian Universalism come more from your head or your heart? Do emotions enhance or deter from religion? 11 a.m. “Spirit and Prayer” Traditional service with Rev. David Usher and Sunday Service Assistant Iris Barrie. We talk about spirituality as if we know what the word means, but it is an elusive concept, not the exclusive province of any single religious tradition or theological explanation and subject to many interpretations. This sermon will explore one way of understanding and approaching the subject. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m . Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday services are at 8:30 and 10:15 a.m. The early service makes use of traditional Lutheran liturgy and hymns, with the singing led by the organ. The 10:15 service is more informal with the singing led by the band. Children’s church is offered during the 10:15 service for preschool through 4th grade.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sung using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Join us for services Sundays at 10 a.m. 590 Franklin St., Napa. napasalarmy.org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
On Sunday, Dec. 2 at the 10 a.m. service, Unity will welcome, Rev. Marjorie Brach. Her message is titled, “First Sunday of Advent: The Faith That Sets Us Free.” Her theme: "In this first Sunday of Advent, we will focus on the power of Faith in our lives, and the profound experiences we can have by gently letting go of familiar things to see what new insights and experiences are opened to us. We know that it will be good, because as blessed as our lives are today, the best is yet to come!" Please join us for this special and insightful message! Our Sunday Service music will be performed this week by our musical director, Lon Eakes. 11:40 a.m. forum: Following a brief refreshment break, Rev. Margie will facilitate a discussion group, question/answer session, pertaining to her message. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org (707) 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday at 10 a.m., we will have our weekly service. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth-eight grades and high school students,) and Children's classes "Jesus and Me," (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 6619 Yount Street, Yountville, 944-2179.