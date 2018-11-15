AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m. with Teen Group at 10 a.m. and Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jay's topic is "Awaken to Awe." Spanish Meditation Monday from 7-8 p.m. Course in Miracles Tuesdays from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Open Meditation Wednesdays from 6:30-7 p.m. Interfaith Meal at Crosswalk Community Church Saturday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Potluck on Wednesday Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. 1249 Coombs; 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa, 255-5255. christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom Shabbath Worship services on Friday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. will be led by Rabbi Niles Goldstein and the 5th and 6th grade students. Oneg Shabbat to follow at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, Rabbi Goldstein will lead Torah Study. Sunday, Nov. 18, Religious school at 9:30 a.m., Shorashim at 10 a.m. For information about Congregation Beth Shalom, contact us at our website: cbsnapa.org, 1455 Elm Street, Napa; phone (707) 253-7305.
CORNERSTONE MINISTRIES
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets on Wednesday nights, as well, at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. cmnv.org.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
As we begin this week of Thanksgiving we’re reminded of the generosity of our congregation and community, and our hearts go out to all of those suffering from loss right now. Rev. Jesse B Larson and Liturgist, Kathryn Tiberend, take a look at the text from Jonah 2:1-10, a good lesson for all of us. Ted Lassagne will lead our hymns and we’ll open worship with “We Gather Together,” one of our favorites. Our doors open wide for all at 10:30 a.m., and after church, stick around for our annual Thanksgiving dinner where we will feast, unite in thankfulness, and gather in love. CPC is in north Napa at 1226 Salvador Ave. (707) 255-9426, cpcnapa.org.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org. 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
CrossWalk Community Church invites you to worship with us on Sunday. Service times are 8:30 and 10 a.m. with children's programs available during the 10 a.m. service. Our new teaching series led by Dr. Peter R. Shaw, Senior Pastor is "Me. Free." You are invited to join Pastor Pete for Praxis -- Integrating deep faith into real life -- on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. (light dinner served). 2590 First St., 226-1812, crosswalknapa.org.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
You are invited every Sunday morning to worship through song, meet someone new, hear a Bible-based message and be inspired! The current sermon series theme is Friend-ology: The study of friendship. The Sunday service is at 10 a.m. and Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders). Students@First for Middle and High Schoolers is at 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. 2659 First Street www.fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Start your week in the best possible way by joining us. Visitors from near and far are always welcome. Pastor David will be preaching this week and his sermon title is “Thanksgiving Changes Your Life,” with a scripture references of Psalm 130. We will sing hymns of thanksgiving at 9 and we have praise music at 10:30. There is an ADA elevator lift inside to assist with the stairs. Look for our greeters near the front doors to answer any questions. Childcare for newborn to age 4 is available each week. Our weekly Sunday School programs are: The Path Sunday School for kids at 10:30; The Friendship Class at 10; The Adult Bible Study meets at 10:30. We have treats and coffee after both worship times. 1333 Third St., 707-224-8693, fpcnapa.org, facebook.com/fpcnapa, look for us on Givelify.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Worship service at 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 9 a.m. Children’s service at 9 and 10:40 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior high ministry meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.; high school meets Thursday at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all in this chapel of the De la Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Sunday Mass is celebrated at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa, 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
Napa Methodist is a progressive, open-door church where all people are welcome. This Sunday, Nov. 18, at 9:30 a.m., hear "Gratitude: The Bridge to Joy," a conversation between Dave Whitmer and Pastor Marylee Sheffer. Or, attend the ultra-casual alternative Fusion Experience at 11 a.m. Both services at 625 Randolph Street in downtown Napa, not far from the public library.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
Join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Bible Study for all ages, 10:30 a.m. for worship service and a fun, interactive and energetic children’s program for preschool through fifth grade. Nursery provided for all Sunday services. 2303 Trower Ave., Napa. napavalleybaptist.org; 252-2100.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
Pushpan Pappu, who evangelizes and ministers to Indians around the world, will speak at our 11 a.m. service, Sunday, Nov. 18. He recently returned from trips to India and Europe. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching. The regular Wednesday evening meeting will not be held on Nov. 21. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us at 10 a.m. for our morning worship service. What do you understand about the providence of God? How does the knowledge of God’s creation and providence benefit us? We will look at many of the multiple scripture verses that encourage us of our God’s almighty and ever present power in our lives. What a hope we have, and a confidence in our good and faithful Father God! Sunday school for children is immediately after the service, along with our Open Forum conversation. Napa Valley Community Church is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church. napavalleychurch.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Includes Children's Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. Church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166, napavalleylutheran.org
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
A 9:30 a.m. service will be lead by Maggie Ingalls and Margaret Kelso. The topic is "The Collective Good (What We Choose: Ethics for UU's #3)." Whereas a rules-based ethical system focuses on the individual's adherence to a set of prescribed principles, a utilitarian ethical system focuses on outcomes, especially the ultimate communal welfare. How do we evaluate our options to determine which actions will truly benefit the largest number of people? Who "counts" in such a schema? How do we define "benefit?" 11 a.m. traditional service is "Memories of Home,” with Rev. Mary McKinnon Ganz and Sunday Service Assistant, Jeff Leles. Why do people stay home? Why do they leave? What does "home" mean, anyway? What do we long for, when we long for home? And why is that longing so strong, this time of year? Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707.226.9220
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m . Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday services are at 8:30 and 10:15 a.m. The early service makes use of traditional Lutheran liturgy and hymns, with the singing led by the organ. The 10:15 service is more informal with the singing led by the band. Children’s church is offered during the 10:15 service for preschool through 4th grade.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sung using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Join us for services Sundays at 10 a.m. 590 Franklin St., Napa. napasalarmy.org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
*UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
At the Sunday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. service, Unity will welcome, Rev. Kathryn Brenson. Her message is titled, “Gratitude Is More Than An Attitude”, her theme, "In addition to being a positive, transforming attitude, gratitude creates an energy field that is highly magnetic to the things and experiences we choose to have". This Sunday, we will explore some ways to live in the energy of gratitude! Please join us for this extraordinary message. Our Sunday Service music will be performed this week by our musical director, Lon Eakes at 11:40 a.m. No Forum. The forum will be replaced this week by our annual Thanksgiving potluck. Please bring something delicious to help us celebrate the upcoming holiday! Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday Nov. 18, at 10 a.m., we will have our weekly service. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth-eight grades and high school students,) and Children's classes "Jesus and Me," (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wednesday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 6619 Yount Street, Yountville, 944-2179.