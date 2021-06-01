Arts Council Napa Valley names Ellie Aslanian 2021 Student of the Year

Arts Council Napa Valley has named St. Helena High School’s Ellie Aslanian as its 2021 Student of the Year. The choice is made from the students of the month that ACNV names over the course of the school year.
My first interaction with Aslanian was in March of last year. I reviewed St. Helena Drama’s “Newsies” for this paper. In this review, I said that the three women Joseph Pulitzer spoke with about his plot to raise prices on the titular Newsies were his secretaries.
Aslanian emailed me the day the review came online to let me know that, actually, only one of the women was a secretary. The other two were his bookkeeper, which she played in the show, and the other was the actual editor of the paper, played by her classmate, Cynthia Medrano.
She was very polite in correcting my error, astutely noting that there was nothing wrong with being a secretary. But as a young feminist, she could not let women who had portrayed a more senior role be demoted.
We then had a lively email correspondence where she revealed herself to be a thoughtful, intelligent, and well-spoken young woman. I wasn’t at all surprised when ACNV told me about its choosing her for Student of the Year and suggested I interview her.
Aslanian’s high school career is a college admissions officer’s dream. She maintained a 4.18 while taking AP English and AP history, anatomy, pre-calculus, Spanish, drama and dance all at distance during the pandemic.
She was class president her junior year and student body president her senior year. She was first chair clarinet for the St. Helena High Marching band for three years. She plays the piano and sings in the St. Helena Teen Choir. But it has been in the drama department where she has really excelled.
Her freshman year, she was behind the scenes, running the lights for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.” After that, she had parts in every single show produced by St. Helena Drama since 2018. In March of this year, Patti Coyle, head of the drama department at SHHS, nominated her for ACNV Student of the Month, which put her in the running for student of the year.
Aslanian completed her career in the drama department by writing, directing, and editing a short film called, “Crying Next to the Record Machine.” It stars Josie Goldfarb as Clara, a high school student who becomes so engrossed in the music flowing from her earbuds that it transports her into an alternate world filled with dancers and outlandish costumes. Her friend, Lee, played by Joe Brawdy, isn’t able to experience her hallucinations but tells her their source is the fact that she isn’t dealing with the fire.
Aslanian’s house was burned down in the Glass Fire in September of last year and making the film was a way of processing the experience. To communicate how it felt, Aslanian places Clara in a blackened wasteland. Goldfarb stands, with a charred forest behind her, silent, mystified. With the most subtle of facial expressions and without words, she conveys a sense of shock. as if she is too shocked to cry as a sparse rain falls around her.
The film ends with Clara and Joe cavorting in a field of mustard in full bloom. It’s something that one would only see here in the Napa Valley. Perhaps Aslanian looked to the natural beauty of this place to find healing from her tragedy.
According to a representative for ACNV, it was Aslanian’s using a personal tragedy to inspire a moving work of art that cemented the $1,500 award.
In the fall, Aslanian will be moving to New York City to attend The New School, a multidisciplinary university that focuses on the arts. She said that for her first semester, she had to submit a list of 10 classes from the catalog she was interested in for the two electives she would take. Her two top picks were a dance class, and a constitutional law class. These options underscore Aslanian’s intellectual versatility.
But before she leaves for the Big Apple, she will be spending the first four weeks of the summer at Francis Ford Coppola’s Zoetrope Studios in Rutherford, working on a project that no one will tell her about -- yet. But apparently, it’s something that Coppola has been working on for a long time, and from which he thinks the input of nine St. Helena High School students will benefit.
I asked Aslanian what her favorite thing has been about growing up in the Napa Valley. She said, “Definitely the schools. I’ve been through the whole St. Helena Public School system since I was in kindergarten and I’ve had the best teachers ever. Honestly, that has been the best part. The schools have really cared about their students and the teachers work really hard to give us great experiences and make us better students and people. Especially Mrs. Coyle. Most of the opportunities I have had, I got from her.”
For more about Arts Council Napa Valley go to www.artscouncilnapavalley.org.
