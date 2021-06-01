Arts Council Napa Valley names Ellie Aslanian 2021 Student of the Year

The film ends with Clara and Joe cavorting in a field of mustard in full bloom. It’s something that one would only see here in the Napa Valley. Perhaps Aslanian looked to the natural beauty of this place to find healing from her tragedy.

According to a representative for ACNV, it was Aslanian’s using a personal tragedy to inspire a moving work of art that cemented the $1,500 award.

In the fall, Aslanian will be moving to New York City to attend The New School, a multidisciplinary university that focuses on the arts. She said that for her first semester, she had to submit a list of 10 classes from the catalog she was interested in for the two electives she would take. Her two top picks were a dance class, and a constitutional law class. These options underscore Aslanian’s intellectual versatility.

But before she leaves for the Big Apple, she will be spending the first four weeks of the summer at Francis Ford Coppola’s Zoetrope Studios in Rutherford, working on a project that no one will tell her about -- yet. But apparently, it’s something that Coppola has been working on for a long time, and from which he thinks the input of nine St. Helena High School students will benefit.