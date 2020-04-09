Ashes & Diamonds adds snacks to some purchases

Ashes & Diamonds adds snacks to some purchases

Purchase three bottles of wine or more from Ashes & Diamonds in Napa, and the winery will add in complimentary A&D Snacks such as focaccia, Rancho Gordo bean dip, house-made pickles, and Cowgirl Creamery fromage blanc. Purchases of six bottles or more also receive free caviar.

Local customers can have an A&D team member deliver online orders to their doorstep on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Delivery is available to Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. There is a minimum three-bottle order.

Customers who purchase three bottles or more will be able to pick up wine orders at Ashes & Diamonds, Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a minimum three-bottle order.

Ashes & Diamonds is at 4130 Howard Lane, Napa. For information and to order, visit ashesdiamonds.com.

