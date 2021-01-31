 Skip to main content
Author Gregory Mone to discuss Jack and the Geniuses at Napa County Reads event

The Napa County Reads Committee invites the community to a free virtual event celebrating this year’s book selection, “Jack and the Geniuses: At the Bottom of the World” by Gregory Mone.

Mone will discuss his popular Jack and the Geniuses book series — co-written with Bill Nye the Science Guy — and will share about his life and experiences as a science writer.

This presentation is appropriate for families with students in elementary and middle school. The Napa County Reads event is Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.. For more information and to login to the presentation visit napacoe.org/napa-county-reads or call 707-265-2351.

