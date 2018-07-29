Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein, with the help of their parents Judd and Holly, have organized the second annual Be Kind Napa day on Saturday, Aug. 18, in Yountville.
The idea for Be Kind sprouted from Laurie Phillips of New York City, who began distributing Be Kind buttons and fostering kindness throughout New York and surrounding areas. During one trip to New York to visit Laurie, Talulah, 11, and Ruby, 8, were impressed by these friendly interactions, so they decided to spread kindness in Napa and ordered some of the same Be Kind buttons to distribute locally, including at a recent Napa Silverados baseball game.
Be Kind Napa starts with a Kindness Walk in Yountville. Walkers are encouraged to bring signs bearing messages of kindness and gather at the Yountville Community Center at 9:30 a.m. where they will be provided a Be Kind button.
The Be Kind Walk begins at 10:15 a.m. The route goes through the town of Yountville, culminating with a Be Kind Celebration at the Napa Valley Museum with musicians, sweet treats, art projects, and speakers focused on compassion and benevolence.
Be Kind Napa is a kid-driven and kid-led event and is not a protest; nor is it political or religious. There will be no megaphones, just people walking, wearing their buttons and holding signs that read “Be Kind.”
For more information, visit bekindnapa.com.