Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: An introduction to Essentrics

Good morning, friends. I wish you all a very happy 4th of July.

If you are a steady reader of Senior Corner, you know how much we encourage everyone to stay physically active. Our lives are much more fun when we exercise our bodies so they stay strong and limber.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

A couple of years ago, I was invited to join Julie Webster’s Essentrics class. It was an amazing experience. When finished, I felt that all my joints were relaxed and very comfortable.

I also had the opportunity of meeting and getting to know several of the class members along with our teacher, Julie, and class member, Janelle Mason, whom Julie had encouraged to learn the teachings of the developer of the Essentrics program, Miranda Esmonde-White, a retired professional ballerina dancer. Check her out on YouTube.

I’m very happy to introduce you to Janelle, who has some exciting news to share with us. Actually, Janelle is an old friend of our Senior Corner, someone we like very much.

Everyone, please welcome Janelle, who will be sharing her Essentrics journey with us.