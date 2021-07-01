Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: An introduction to Essentrics

Good morning, friends. I wish you all a very happy 4th of July.
If you are a steady reader of Senior Corner, you know how much we encourage everyone to stay physically active. Our lives are much more fun when we exercise our bodies so they stay strong and limber.
A couple of years ago, I was invited to join Julie Webster’s Essentrics class. It was an amazing experience. When finished, I felt that all my joints were relaxed and very comfortable.
I also had the opportunity of meeting and getting to know several of the class members along with our teacher, Julie, and class member, Janelle Mason, whom Julie had encouraged to learn the teachings of the developer of the Essentrics program, Miranda Esmonde-White, a retired professional ballerina dancer. Check her out on YouTube.
I’m very happy to introduce you to Janelle, who has some exciting news to share with us. Actually, Janelle is an old friend of our Senior Corner, someone we like very much.
Everyone, please welcome Janelle, who will be sharing her Essentrics journey with us.
"A lifelong lover of “fitness”, I’ve tried just about every program out there over the years (sound familiar?), and I’m especially drawn to those that include inspiring music," Janelle said. "A friend introduced me to Julie Webster’s Essentrics classes a few years ago and it literally changed my life. After attending regularly and loving how I felt, Julie encouraged me to become an instructor. Who could ask for a better mentor? And, how could I say no?
“The concept, developed by Miranda Edmonde-White involves dynamic, elongating movements that engage and re-balance our muscles (650 of them!) resulting in greater flexibility, joint mobility, range of motion, and long, lean muscles.'
"It’s perfect for every fitness level and enhances the other activities we all love to do. I love to cycle, hike, and ski. I’ve felt stronger and all three have been much more enjoyable since I’ve been doing Essentrics."
Janelle explained, “To become an instructor takes a few years of working through four levels of certification, while you teach, in order to fully understand how to apply both the physical and neuromuscular concepts and techniques."
She has been teaching for almost three years now and has just completed the final Level 4 certification.
“One of the most rewarding aspects of teaching Essentrics is hearing a student say that it has helped them to return to a favorite sport or activity," Janelle said. "We can all use that boost in confidence."
Essentrics can help if you are looking for better balance, to improve your posture, or relieve back pain. "Whether you’re an athlete, a weekend warrior, or couch potato or sit at a desk all day, and no matter the age, Essentrics can strengthen and tone you, improving both posture and balance," she said. "With a fun, diverse music playlist accompanying each session you will leave feeling energized."
Janelle teaches these classes at the Napa Senior Center: “Aging Backwards”, Monday and Wednesday 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and ”Essentrics Toning” Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m. and Tuesday evening, 6 to 7 p.m.
Folks, I’ve had the pleasure of taking several Essentrics classes from Janelle, and I highly recommend her. I had enjoyed over a year and a half of Essentrics classes from Julie and was so pleased when she invited Janelle to become an instructor of Essentrics.
By the way, Janelle suggests that you register through the following link which she provided for you. After pressing the link, you’ll want to press “Catalog”, which will take you to “Adult Sports 28." Press that, which will take you to Janelle’s classes as well as other classes being offered by Napa Senior Center. https://bit.ly/3hepqso
Or, if you’d rather, contact Janelle Mason at jkbmason@sbcglobal.net with any questions. Private Sessions are also available.
Well, folks, that wraps it up for this visit. It’s always great fun being with you. I hope you will give serious thought to checking out Essentrics. Your body will like you for it.
I’m here for you at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com