Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: An update from Collabria Care

We’re very fortunate to have received some wonderful news from Collabria Care by Robbie Hayes, marketing and communications manager.
We’ve received three main updates from Robbie Hayes. Thank you, Robbie.
Ongoing dementia education
For many years Collabria Care has offered classes on all aspects of dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease) that provide caregivers and family members the tools they need to care for a loved one. With an increasing senior population in Napa County Collabria Care is receiving a greater call for supportive classes in both English and Spanish. In response, Colabria will offer these training in both languages, monthly, starting Wednesday, Sept. 1. Schedules for programming will be published at collabriacare.org/calendar and in The Register in August. These classes are free to the community and are presented online.
Collabria Care implements new cardiac hospice program
Hospice can be enormously beneficial in caring for people with advanced illnesses, especially when it comes to managing pain and difficult symptoms, patient-caregiver communication, emotional support of both patient and family, and medical decision making. Many patients with advanced cardiac conditions such as recurrent congestive heart failure or irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) have not been able to avail themselves of hospice care because these conditions have unpredictable paths, often have multiple complex symptoms, and require a great deal of specialized care, sometimes beyond the training of hospice staff. As a result, many patients who would prefer to spend their final days at home with their loved ones find themselves in a hospital room instead.
Callabria Care recently implemented a new advanced cardiac Care Hospice Program developed by the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) collaborated with the American Heart Association to provide specialized support for patients with cardiac disease, in their homes. This will provide patients with serious heart conditions level of care they need at home. For more information about the Cardiac Hospice program, call 707-258-9080.
Collabria day program reopens in center care
The shelter-in-place and safety protocols imposed by COVID-19 proved to be difficult for many of Collabria Care's previous participants and their caregivers, all of whom had benefited greatly from not only the therapies offered in the program but also the socialization and sense of community. Colabria is now reopening and welcoming back participants at the center. Collabria Care will gradually increase their daily attendance and implement strict protocols for everybody’s safety and security.
For those who may not be familiar with the day program, it offers a safe, caring, and therapeutic environment, with spaces for socialization and quiet time, a garden, meditation walkways, a full-service kitchen and dining room, as well as nursing and physical therapy facilities. The services are beneficial to those with early-stage memory loss, ongoing physical or cognitive decline, have a history of repeated falls or for caregivers who need respite from caring for a loved one long hour. If you would like to learn more about the program, check out collabriacare.org/collabria-day-program or call for a free consultation at 707-258-9087.
Again, many thanks to Robbie Hayes for sending this wonderful update.
Dear readers, please share this news with acquaintances you know could be helped by this information.
Until next week, do something kind for someone who could really benefit from your kindness.
Contact Betty Rhodes at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.