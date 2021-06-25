Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: An update from Collabria Care

Callabria Care recently implemented a new advanced cardiac Care Hospice Program developed by the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) collaborated with the American Heart Association to provide specialized support for patients with cardiac disease, in their homes. This will provide patients with serious heart conditions level of care they need at home. For more information about the Cardiac Hospice program, call 707-258-9080.

Collabria day program reopens in center care

The shelter-in-place and safety protocols imposed by COVID-19 proved to be difficult for many of Collabria Care's previous participants and their caregivers, all of whom had benefited greatly from not only the therapies offered in the program but also the socialization and sense of community. Colabria is now reopening and welcoming back participants at the center. Collabria Care will gradually increase their daily attendance and implement strict protocols for everybody’s safety and security.