Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Back to the beginning

As I sat down to write this week’s column, I came across the very first one I ever wrote for the Register back in 2007. And I realized that what I wrote then still is valid today about being a senior in Napa Valley.

Greetings, dear readers, to Senior Corner’s First edition

“Welcome to the Senior Corner.

Our first article will be by way of an introduction. As a senior, I find that Napa County has many avenues of interest for seniors. We can be as busy as we choose to be. There are wonderful classes for seniors available at our Napa Valley College, both down valley and upvalley campuses. Also, you’ll want to check out the great classes at Napa Senior Center.

Our philosophy is that learning can be fun, enriching and ongoing.

We’ve all heard the expression: “Be well in Mind, Body and Spirit”. Doing some form of volunteering is certainly one way to achieve these objectives. As we grow older, it’s key to keep our minds and bodies active and to feel good about ourselves. We need to keep growing and learning. It makes growing older so much more interesting and fun. Find your passion, go for it and see what a difference it makes in your life.

I look forward to meeting you all through emails or phone calls. Let me know how you are finding ‘joy’ as a senior? This column is for you so feel free to comment, offer suggestions for future articles, etc.

I enjoyed meeting you all. See you again in 2 weeks."

Love hearing from you: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.