Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Betty is back!

Good morning, dear readers. So happy to be back with you. I wonder if you would be interested in hearing about my recent adventure?
Due to the pain of an arthritic knee, I needed to replace the knee with a new one, which I did on April 1 at Adventist Health St. Helena Medical Center. Dr. John Diana performed the surgery.
All went very well, so much so that I was walking the same day as my surgery. The following day, my daughter, Susan drove me to her home where she played nurse for two weeks, with visits from physical therapists twice a week.
I’m now back home, still seeing the physical therapist twice a week. My son, Greg, and daughter-in-law, Denise were very helpful with making sure that I kept up on my exercises and helping prepare some of the meals. Greg and Denise continue to help with laundry and running errands and driving me to doctor appointments.
Daughter Judy and son-in-law Mark made a tiny kitchen, with lots of goodies to eat, out of my guest bedroom so I wouldn’t have to use the stairs so much. Son Steve, and daughter-in-law, Della, stayed in touch, sent beautiful flowers, but live and work in Southern California and would have helped if they could have.
Granddaughter, Sara, sent us a large box of Snickers .. a weakness of the Rhodes family. Sara’s husband, Will, set me up with a new email address after my old one was “orphaned.”
After a total of eight hours on the phone with tech support, the old address could not be found, and so could not be corrected. Transferring information from the old address has been an adventure in itself, and when my old phone could not hold a charge anymore, the family bought me a fancy new one.
Thanks to the excellent job Dr. Diana did on my knee and the wonderful kindness and thoughtfulness of the nurses at Adventist Health St. Helena Medical Center and the excellent care of family and friends, I’m healing very well.
I’d love to encourage those of you in my age range, 70s, 80s, and 90s, that if you are suffering from painful hips or knees from arthritis pain, that you consider looking into relief through surgery. I know of two women, one in her 80s, the other in her 90s who had this surgery a week or so before I did. Recuperation may take longer, but to be pain-free is worth it!
So I’ll be slowing my engine down for a little while. As a person who likes action, it’s going to be a challenge, but, maybe I’ll return to reading interesting books, as well as getting back into meditation and journaling.
I’d like to share with you something I read today about nurturing our bodies with healthy foods. I enjoyed the article because it breaks it down into tastes and colors. The article starts with “a simple way to make sure that you are getting a balanced diet by including the six tastes (sweet, salty, sour, pungent, bitter, and astringent) in each meal.
The typical American diet tends to be dominated by sweet, sour, and salty tastes (the main flavors of a hamburger). We do need these tastes, but they can lower metabolism, especially if eaten in excess.
The article notes, however that pungent, bitter, and astringent tastes are anti-inflammatory and increase metabolism. Examples of these tastes are radishes, ginger, mustard, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, tea, lentils and lettuce.
So, along with the six tastes, filling our plate with the colors of the rainbow promotes long and healthy life. We can literally ingest the information of the universe into our biology. Foods that are deep blue, purple, red, green, or orange are leaders in antioxidants and contain many nutrients that boost immunity and enhance health.
Following are examples of foods of the rainbow:
• Red: red tomatoes (particularly cooked), red peppers, red or pink grapefruit, watermelon, red grapes, beets, red cabbage, apples, strawberries, cherries, raspberries, cranberries
• Orange/yellow: squash, carrots, sweet potatoes, yams, pumpkin, cantaloupe, mangoes, papaya, nectarines
• Green: Broccoli, kale, spinach, cabbage, peas, avocado, collard greens
• Deep blue/purple: plums, blueberries, black raspberries, blackberries. Purple grapes, eggplant (with skin)
It’s fun to have a breakdown on healthy foods that are good for us.
Happy cooking and I look forward to seeing you next week.
Drop me a line at my new email. I love hearing from you.
Contact Betty at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.