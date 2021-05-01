Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Betty is back!

After a total of eight hours on the phone with tech support, the old address could not be found, and so could not be corrected. Transferring information from the old address has been an adventure in itself, and when my old phone could not hold a charge anymore, the family bought me a fancy new one.

Thanks to the excellent job Dr. Diana did on my knee and the wonderful kindness and thoughtfulness of the nurses at Adventist Health St. Helena Medical Center and the excellent care of family and friends, I’m healing very well.

I’d love to encourage those of you in my age range, 70s, 80s, and 90s, that if you are suffering from painful hips or knees from arthritis pain, that you consider looking into relief through surgery. I know of two women, one in her 80s, the other in her 90s who had this surgery a week or so before I did. Recuperation may take longer, but to be pain-free is worth it!

So I’ll be slowing my engine down for a little while. As a person who likes action, it’s going to be a challenge, but, maybe I’ll return to reading interesting books, as well as getting back into meditation and journaling.