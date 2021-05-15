 Skip to main content
Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Classes for health and wellness

dreamstime_m_153864032.jpg
Photo 153864032 © Robert Kneschke | Dreamstime.com

Welcome, friends, to another lovely Sunday morning.

After discussing the importance of eating healthy foods, followed by ideas for shaking off mind and body doldrums, let’s turn our thoughts this morning to starting fresh this beautiful spring day,

Today, let’s focus on getting and staying fit through exercises. I was pleased to receive some great ideas at our Napa Senior Center, from their Recreation Coordinator Linda Button. Following along with our past two articles on eating, and taking better care of our brains, I thought working out and caring for our bodies would be a natural follow-up.

Some of the Napa Senior Center’s Adult Health and Wellness classes are Tai Chi (outside), Yoga for Mindful Aging, Radiant Heart Qi Gong (starting in June), and my two favorites: Aging Backwards with Janelle, and Essentrics with Janelle. We’re very fortunate in having Janelle teaching Essentrics as she is in the process of earning her Number Four Certificate with Essentrics. Congratulations, Janelle.

More adult sports: Disc Golf and Adult Cornhole League. Senior Aquatics is also being offered.

In addition, Linda said that Ukulele classes and Line Dancing classes are also being offered.

For more information, contact Linda Button at 707-257-9660 or the link to our online catalog: secure.rec1.com/CA/napa-ca/catalog.

So, we want to eat healthy, exercise for healthy bodies and brains, and have some fun getting and staying fit.

When we see someone riding by on their bikes, with their helmets and biking outfits, I feel like cheering them on, don’t you? They are going that extra mile to be strong and healthy and look great.

In closing, today, I’d like to add my good luck and happiness to our retiring city editor. Whenever my boss, Sasha Paulsen was out of town on assignment, I would never hesitate in asking Kevin Courtney for advice, or an answer to a question. He was always very helpful and kind.

I was delighted to learn that even after his June 11 retirement, he will still be contributing to the Register. Thank you, Kevin, Kindnesses are never forgotten. Wishing you much happiness in your retirement.

Goodbye for now, dear readers, and if you are given the opportunity to be kind, please take it.

Betty Rhodes

I always enjoy your friendly emails at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.

