Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Classes for health and wellness

So, we want to eat healthy, exercise for healthy bodies and brains, and have some fun getting and staying fit.

When we see someone riding by on their bikes, with their helmets and biking outfits, I feel like cheering them on, don’t you? They are going that extra mile to be strong and healthy and look great.

In closing, today, I’d like to add my good luck and happiness to our retiring city editor. Whenever my boss, Sasha Paulsen was out of town on assignment, I would never hesitate in asking Kevin Courtney for advice, or an answer to a question. He was always very helpful and kind.

I was delighted to learn that even after his June 11 retirement, he will still be contributing to the Register. Thank you, Kevin, Kindnesses are never forgotten. Wishing you much happiness in your retirement.

Goodbye for now, dear readers, and if you are given the opportunity to be kind, please take it.

I always enjoy your friendly emails at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.