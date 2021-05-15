Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Classes for health and wellness

Welcome, friends, to another lovely Sunday morning.
After discussing the importance of eating healthy foods, followed by ideas for shaking off mind and body doldrums, let’s turn our thoughts this morning to starting fresh this beautiful spring day,
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Today, let’s focus on getting and staying fit through exercises. I was pleased to receive some great ideas at our Napa Senior Center, from their Recreation Coordinator Linda Button. Following along with our past two articles on eating, and taking better care of our brains, I thought working out and caring for our bodies would be a natural follow-up.
Some of the Napa Senior Center’s Adult Health and Wellness classes are Tai Chi (outside), Yoga for Mindful Aging, Radiant Heart Qi Gong (starting in June), and my two favorites: Aging Backwards with Janelle, and Essentrics with Janelle. We’re very fortunate in having Janelle teaching Essentrics as she is in the process of earning her Number Four Certificate with Essentrics. Congratulations, Janelle.
More adult sports: Disc Golf and Adult Cornhole League. Senior Aquatics is also being offered.
In addition, Linda said that Ukulele classes and Line Dancing classes are also being offered.
For more information, contact Linda Button at 707-257-9660 or the link to our online catalog: secure.rec1.com/CA/napa-ca/catalog.
So, we want to eat healthy, exercise for healthy bodies and brains, and have some fun getting and staying fit.
When we see someone riding by on their bikes, with their helmets and biking outfits, I feel like cheering them on, don’t you? They are going that extra mile to be strong and healthy and look great.
In closing, today, I’d like to add my good luck and happiness to our retiring city editor. Whenever my boss, Sasha Paulsen was out of town on assignment, I would never hesitate in asking Kevin Courtney for advice, or an answer to a question. He was always very helpful and kind.
I was delighted to learn that even after his June 11 retirement, he will still be contributing to the Register. Thank you, Kevin, Kindnesses are never forgotten. Wishing you much happiness in your retirement.
Goodbye for now, dear readers, and if you are given the opportunity to be kind, please take it.
Great dog breeds for seniors
Great dog breeds for seniors
#30. German spitz
#29. Cesky terrier
#28. Glen of Imaal terrier
#27. Lowchen
#26. Affenpinscher
#25. Norfolk terrier
#24. American Eskimo dog
#23. Japanese Chin
#22. Schipperke
#21. Keeshond
#20. Border terrier
#19. Cairn terrier
#18. Italian greyhound
#17. Papillon
#16. English cocker spaniel
#15. Bichon frise
#14. Collie
#13. Basset hound
#12. Pug
#11. English springer spaniel
#10. Havanese
#9. Boston terrier
#8. Miniature schnauzer
#7. Cavalier King Charles spaniel
#6. Dachshund
#5. Beagle
#4. Poodle
#3. French bulldog
#2. Golden retriever
#1. Labrador retriever
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
I always enjoy your friendly emails at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.